Jared Fields and Blue Kim have a showmance in 'Big Brother' 25, but Jared also has a girlfriend back home. Here's what she posted.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 is heating up with showmances. While America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger finally shared their first kiss, Jared Fields and Blue Kim got hot and heavy at the start of the competition. Jared and Blue have even discussed life after the show. But Jared has a girlfriend back home. So, who is Jared Fields’ girlfriend, and how did she address his cheating on Twitter? Here’s what she posted.

Jared Fields told Blue Kim in ‘Big Brother’ 25 that he has a girlfriend back home

The Big Brother Season 25 showmances show no signs of stopping by week 6. Jared Fields and Blue Kim continue to solidify their connection. The two spend a lot of time together discussing their potential futures when the game is over. With this in mind, some fans likely think that Jared and Blue happily see a future together. But Jared threw a wrench into his relationship with Blue after revealing to her that he has a girlfriend at home.

The live feeds caught Jared telling Blue the situation. According to Jared, he’s been dating his girlfriend, whom he calls “Kenzo” as a nickname for “Kenzie,” for seven years. Kenzie currently takes care of his dog while he competes for the grand prize.

Cirie also spoke to Jared about his relationship with Blue and Kenzie. She told Jared he better not make any moves to jeopardize his relationship with Kenzie back home. And when Jared won Head of Household, he felt upset that he didn’t receive a letter from Kenzie. To that, Cirie told Jared, “Well, with the situation, [production is] probably trying to help you out,” conveying that the producers are trying to conceal Jared’s girlfriend situation.

Unfortunately, it’s far too late, as Jared and Blue already had sex multiple times in the house. That said, Jared still gives Kenzie a shoutout during the live evictions.

Kenzie, Jared Fields’ girlfriend, addressed the cheating on Twitter

Not much is known about Jared Fields’ girlfriend, Kenzie, but she certainly knows what’s going on in Big Brother Season 25. She made her Twitter private, but users noticed she retweeted a few posts calling Jared out for his behavior.

“Let’s be for real … most of the time, being a good person don’t get you loved, it gets you used,” one of the retweeted tweets read, according to Distractify.

Later, Kenzie reposted an even more direct tweet about Jared’s cheating. “Honestly, this is a blessing in disguise for Jared’s girl back home cause he’s a piece of s*** and she deserves better,” the tweet reads. “It’s really sad that he could embarrass her like this on national TV, but I hope she finds peace and happiness and leaves his a** and keeps his dog.”

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

