'Big Brother' Season 25 has a scheduling shakeup starting on Sunday, Sept. 10. Here's what's going on in week 6.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 continues with week 6 after Thursday’s Sept. 7, 2023 eviction. Fans continue to watch new episodes air thrice weekly, and live feeds fill in all the gaps for diehard viewers. With that in mind, fans should be aware of a sudden Big Brother Season 25 schedule change starting on Sunday, Sept. 10. So, when is Big Brother 25 on this week?

‘Big Brother’ 25 has schedule changes beginning on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Sunday schedule change: On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, host Julie Chen Moonves said the episode airing on Sunday, Sept. 10, would be pushed to 8:30 p.m. ET. The episode will last one hour and end at 9:30 p.m. ET. Then, the following Sunday episode airing on Sept. 17 reportedly airs at 10:30 p.m. ET. Every Sunday episode after Sept. 17 begins at 10 p.m. ET. This change lasts the rest of the season.

Wednesday change: Fans should anticipate an extra-long episode on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The two-hour episode will feature Josh Duhamel, the host of the upcoming competition series Buddy Games, and the Power of Veto competition.

Thursday change: Thursday’s live evictions move to 8 p.m. ET starting Sept. 14.

Viewers are only six weeks into the 14-week season, and this won’t be the only schedule change to anticipate. Big Brother 25 will move to Sundays (10 p.m. ET), Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET), and Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) once CBS’s fall schedule begins on Oct. 1.

A jury twist is coming in week 7

Fans can anticipate a jury twist along with the new Big Brother Season 25 schedule changes. After the eviction on Thursday, Sept. 7, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that a new jury twist was coming on Thursday, Sept. 14.

With six weeks of the competition down, the jury should begin accruing members soon. Fans on Reddit guessed what they think will happen.

“I’m hoping they are getting rid of the jury house, and the jury lives in the house with them for the remainder of the game,” one fan wrote. “It would be interesting to see it play out with the jury being able to witness things firsthand instead of through the other jurors as they are evicted. It would also be interesting because they could still talk to the players and potentially influence the game from the jury.”

“I would love if they just kept them in the house until finale night — the drama,” another fan wrote.

“There’ll be a way back into the house for someone in the jury,” another fan guessed.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

