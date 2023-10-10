'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 10 spoilers show it might be Cameron Hardin's time to go -- again. Here's what's going on.

CBS’s Big Brother 25 took an unlikely turn in week 10. Bowie Jane won the Head of Household competition, putting her in a position of power she hasn’t had yet. She initially put Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields up for nomination — but after the Power of Veto in week 10, she performed a gutsy move and nominated Cameron Hardin to the block. Here’s why Cameron’s likely headed home this week, according to Big Brother Season 25 spoilers.

Cameron Hardin is likely the next houseguest evicted in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25, according to spoilers

Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 spoilers noted early on in the week that Bowie Jane won the Head of Household competition. Initially, Cameron Hardin thought this might put him in an excellent position to stay in the house. But he proved to be dead wrong about Bowie. After Jag Bains removed Felicia Cannon from the block with the Power of Veto, Bowie renominated Cameron. Now, it looks like it’s game over for Cameron — again.

The house has targeted Cameron in the recent past. While he was evicted during the last double eviction, he fought his way back into the house with a twist. He’s a continuous threat to win HOH and Power of Veto competitions, so it makes perfect sense as to why Bowie hoped to backdoor him. While Cameron will try to scrounge up votes against Cirie leading to the eviction on Thursday, we doubt he has the numbers on his side.

If the house works together to get Cameron out of the competition (again), this puts Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, and Blue Kim in a good position to move forward. While Bowie put Felicia and Cirie on the block initially, they may have to work together to give themselves more of a fighting chance of making it to the end.

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger need to watch their backs next

Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez have been a fun showmance to watch, but Big Brother Season 25 spoilers indicate the duo might be in trouble. It’s likely best for their game if they call the showmance off and move forward separately. But America told Matt Klotz that she and Cory are officially in a relationship, so we doubt they will play separate games this far in.

If Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, and Bowie Jane can align after week 10, they have an excellent opportunity to get Cory or America out of the game. And it seems they may be leaning toward a Cory eviction. This is all contingent on whether Cirie makes it through week 10. But given the backdoor plan that appears to be in place, Cirie should live to fight another day.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

