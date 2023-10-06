'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 10 is here, and another Head of Household has been crowned. Here's what to know about the HOH, nominations, and Power of Veto.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 could see a significant upset in power thanks to the Head of Household winner. In week 9, Mecole Hayes faced eviction with Cameron Hardin in charge. Will Cameron remain safe in week 10? Here’s what to know about Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 spoilers regarding this week’s HOH, nominations, and Power of Veto.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 10 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 spoilers note Bowie Jane is the new Head of Household.

In week 9, Cameron Hardin was back on top and making all of the significant decisions in the house. While he was nearly evicted in week 8, thanks to a Double Eviction, he fought back into the competition and became the Head of Household and Power of Veto winner. Due to his wins, Felicia Cannon and Mecole Hayes were up for nomination. Initially, Cameron wanted Felicia out of the competition. But Cameron’s allies convinced the HOH winner that it was in everyone’s best interest if Mecole was evicted. Now that we’re in week 10, Felicia remains.

With Bowie at the helm, it’s up to the rest of the houseguests to convince her that their strategy is also in her best interest. From watching the season since the beginning, it makes the most sense to backdoor Cameron, as he threatens to continue winning HOH competitions and Power of Vetoes. If Cameron doesn’t win the Power of Veto in week 10, Cirie Fields and Cory Wurtenberger would love to backdoor him out of the competition. But it’s unclear if Bowie will go all in on evicting Cameron.

Cory might also need to watch his back this week. If Bowie doesn’t want to evict Cameron, Matt Klotz and Jag Bains might scheme to evict Cory, weakening America Lopez’s game by proxy.

We also wouldn’t be surprised to see Felicia back on the block. She’s been nominated a few times now. But Bowie also stated in the live feeds that who she nominates isn’t necessarily who she’s targeting.

Who’s up for nomination?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 spoilers for nominations will be posted by Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 spoilers for Power of Veto will be posted by Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

