CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 9 showed Cameron Hardin getting back in the game with all the power. As the Head of Household and Power of Veto winner, Cameron chose Felicia Cannon and Mecole Hayes as the two nominations, which is no surprise. Initially, Cameron campaigned for Felicia’s eviction. But the votes seem to be flipped toward sending Mecole home. Now, according to Big Brother Season 25 Week 9 spoilers, it looks like Mecole is up for eviction next.

Just when we thought we knew exactly what would happen in Big Brother Season 25, new week 9 spoilers indicate the eviction vote could get messy. Cameron Hardin won Head of Household and Power of Veto after nearly leaving the house. He’s in a mighty position and hoped to get Felicia Cannon evicted. Early this week, it looked like Cameron was moving to execute the plan — but everything changed by Wednesday night.

Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, and Bowie Jane all believe Mecole Hayes should face eviction. We’ve watched Mecole fail to make close relationships with others in the house all season. But Cory, America, and the others believe that Mecole poses more of a threat than Felicia. Mecole could team up with Blue Kim in Jared Fields’ absence. Additionally, Mecole has started to form a connection with Cirie Fields. And Cirie has proven she knows how to win a reality TV show.

With this in mind, the group seems to have successfully convinced Cameron that Mecole is the houseguest who should head home in week 9. While Felicia did have a close relationship with Cirie, that seems to have irrevocably fractured. Additionally, flipping the vote against Mecole allows Cameron, Jag, and Matt to make it look like this is all Cory’s doing. This will enable them to put a bigger target on Cory’s back. Cory and America have become a severe threat in the house, and the remaining houseguests would love to see one of them head home.

Will Cameron stick to his last-minute word and keep Felicia around? We’re surprised to see him flip the switch so quickly, but it might make the most sense for his game. As for Blue, it’ll be hard to convince her that it serves her to vote Mecole out. The live eviction goes down on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Another Double Eviction is likely coming

The Big Brother Season 25 Week 9 spoilers don’t indicate we’re in for another Double Eviction this week. But fans think there has to be another one before the season ends. The previous Double Eviction sent Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields home, though they had the opportunity to fight for their way back in the house. Cameron won, sending Jared home permanently.

Fans approximate that there are about five weeks left in the competition, and seven evictions must happen. Given this timing, we should expect another Double Eviction in the coming weeks. America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger have played an intelligent game thus far. But a Double Eviction could spell doom for the showmance. Or, the house may rally against Cameron and one of his closest allies if he fails to win the next HOH competition.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

