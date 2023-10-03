Does 'Big Brother' Season 25 houseguest Cameron Hardin have a wife? Here's what to know about his family life.

CBS’s Big Brother 25 houseguests are likely kicking themselves for not getting Cameron Hardin out of the game before week 9. Cameron continues to dominate the competition, as we’ve seen him become the Head of Household multiple times. In week 9, he has even more power as the HOH and the Power of Veto holder. But his home life remains somewhere of a mystery.

Several houseguests have talked about Cameron’s alleged flirtation. So, does he have a relationship back home? Here’s what we know about Cameron Hardin’s wife.

Who is ‘Big Brother’ 25 houseguest Cameron Hardin’s wife? Here’s what we know

Big Brother 25 houseguest Cameron Hardin received much attention for how he behaved around America Lopez and Blue Kim. And some fans wondered about his personal life at home. So, does Cameron have a wife?

Technically, Cameron’s still married to Skylar Hardin. The two had their wedding in July 2016 and were initially spotted together in July 2014. Together, they have a daughter — Stevi Rae Hardin — who was born before their wedding day. Stevi turned 8 years old in August 2023, and he posted about it on Instagram. Cameron posted three photos to commemorate his daughter’s birthday, and not a single one contained his wife.

“Hootin’ and hollerin’ because today is Stevi’s birthday!” he captioned the post on Aug. 22. “Happy birthday to the sweetest, animal-loving, sassy, caring, smart, and fun little girl! Here is to another year of loving her sweet soul. Share the love for her today and tell her HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

At the beginning of the season, fans may recall that Cameron stated he’s currently separated from his wife, Skylar. It’s unclear where their relationship will stand after the season ends, especially with Cameron still in the house. There isn’t much information about Skylar, but she reportedly went to the same high school as him. She also served in the United States Air Force and now works at a credit union. In the past, Cameron mentioned that he was a stay-at-home dad, so it seemed like he stayed home with their daughter while Skylar tended to her day job.

Cameron Hardin from ‘Big Brother’ 25 | Sonja Flemming/CBS

Blue Kim and America Lopez accused him of creepy behavior in the house

Cameron Hardin’s relationship with his wife remains mysterious as Big Brother 25 continues. But some fans may recall Blue Kim and America Lopez discussing Cameron’s unsavory behavior in the house. During the live feeds, the women talked about feeling uncomfortable around Cameron.

“Cameron has been over-flirting quite a bit earlier in the week,” America said. ” … Cameron said something … I don’t know. Maybe I misunderstood. He was saying there are no cameras or microphones in the jury house, right? He was insinuating. Like, if we were in the jury house together ….”

“He was talking to Cory yesterday, and he told him …, ‘Well, you know, if you and America are in the jury house together, there are no cameras or microphones.’ Cory was like, ‘What’s his game? What is he getting at? Is he talking about me and you or you and him?’” America continued. “I told him I think he was talking about BOTH of you.”

“He is such a creep, dude,” Blue concluded.

However, later on, America admitted that she flirts with Cameron, too. Either way, America might think it’s better for her game to flirt with Cameron, as this could prevent him from nominating her in the future.

This story was originally reported by Gossip Next Door.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.