'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 12 spoilers are rolling in after an exciting week 11 eviction. Here's who won Head of Household and Power of Veto, plus, who's up for nomination.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 finally showed the America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger showmance ending. Cory was evicted, leaving America vulnerable in week 12. So, is the rest of the house coming for America, or will they switch gears as the game continues? Here are Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 spoilers for Head of Household, nominations, and Power of Veto.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 12 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

America Lopez is praying for a miracle in Big Brother Season 25 Week 12. In week 11, she sobbed when Jag Bains renominated her and her on-screen boyfriend, Cory Wurtenberger. While Jag initially nominated Blue Kim and Felicia Cannon, two Power of Vetoes shook up the nominees. He went for the showmance, leaving America to sob in bed about it. Frankly, we believe she should’ve seen this coming. Now, it’s her time to act, or she’ll be next on the jury.

So, who won the Head of Household this week? According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 spoilers, Jag Bains won Head of Household again, putting him in power for the second week.

This is terrible news for America. While she, Cirie Fields, and Felicia hoped to keep the power away from Jag and Matt Klotz, the three women will most likely be targeted.

Who’s up for nomination?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 spoilers for nominations will be posted by Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Before nominations, Jag Bains clearly knew he had to renominate America Lopez, though it doesn’t look like he’s targeting America for eviction. Jag made an enemy of America after nominating her and Cory Wurtenberger in week 11.

As for the second nominee, Jag bounced around the idea of nominating Blue Kim again, though he also might nominate Felicia Cannon. While he could go with a backdoor plan to evict Blue, that seems unlikely. Ultimately, it sounds like Blue is Jag’s target this week despite fans thinking America will face eviction next. But, of course, the Power of Veto could change everything.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 12 spoilers for Power of Veto will be posted by Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

