Who's the next Head of Household, according to 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 11 spoilers? Here's what to know, plus more about the Power of Veto winner and nominations.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 is here. After a predictable week 10 eviction, we look forward to what could come next. The house voted to evict Cameron Hardin (again), and he took the first seat on the jury. And we can’t wait to see who joins him next. Here are the Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers for Head of Household, nominations, and Power of Veto.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 11 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers are officially in for this week’s Head of Household. Jag Bains won Head of Household after winning Power of Veto in week 10.

After Jag won the ultimate power this week, he approached Matt Klotz — his closest ally — with the information. The live feeds showed Jag unsure who he wanted to put up for nomination this week, as he has numerous options. He spoke to Matt about potentially nominating Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon and waiting for the Power of Veto winner to determine if a backdoor plan should come into play.

Jag also shared that he believes Blue Kim is growing suspicious of him and Matt’s alliance, and they may have to target her this week to ensure their safety moving forward. A backdoor plan would involve putting Cirie and Felicia on the block as planned and then waiting for the Power of Veto to replace either player with Blue. Or, Jag could throw Blue on the block right out of the gate. The backdoor plan seems like the safer option here.

Before knowing the HOH winner, America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger spoke quietly to each other about what they thought might happen. America thought Blue might’ve won, which could put the couple in a good position, as America recently worked hard on her alliance with Blue. Cory shared that he thought Jag might’ve won. Either way, Cory and America seemed confident they’d make it through week 11 without too much trouble.

Who’s up for nomination?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers for nominations will be posted by Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers for Power of Veto will be posted by Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

