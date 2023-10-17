'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 11 threw fans for a loop with new twists. Now, it looks like Cory Wurtenberger is in trouble. Here's what's happening.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 threw us all for a loop. Jag Bains secretly won the Head of Household competition, and the Power of Veto competition had two winners. Now, Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez are feeling the ultimate betrayal — and it looks like Cory’s on the chopping block. According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers, here’s what’s going on.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers ahead.]

Cory Wurtenberger is likely evicted in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 11

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger are nominated for eviction in Big Brother Season 25 Week 11, and frankly, we’re excited. It’s time that the showmance gets shaken up, as they started to control multiple aspects of the game.

Jag Bains won Head of Household in week 11, though nobody knew he won at first. He initially nominated Felicia Cannon and Blue Kim, but the Power of Veto competition changed everything. Blue and Jag both won Power of Vetoes. As a result, Blue removed herself from the block, and Jag also removed Felicia. Jag then renominated Cory and America, shocking the romantic couple.

Cory is perceived as more of a strategic threat in the competition, which is why we believe he’ll face eviction next. He also knows he needs to start campaigning for his safety. He expressed to Cirie Fields that he feels terrible campaigning to stay when America, his in-house girlfriend, is also up for eviction. But he certainly doesn’t want to head to the jury just yet.

On the other hand, America seems to have given up now that she’s on the block with Cory. She spent a lot of time in bed crying over the results, and she told Cory she didn’t want to continue in the game if he was out. With this attitude, she’s much less of a strategic threat moving forward. We suspect the houseguests will keep her in the game because of this.

Matt Klotz and Cirie discussed who should face eviction and agreed that Cory is more threatening than America. They think Cory has a better chance of winning Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, though America and Cory will likely target the same people.

America Lopez in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 11 | CBS

Blue Kim says there’s no concrete decision regarding the eviction

From us watching Big Brother Season 25 Week 11, it seems likely that Cory Wurtenberger will head home before America Lopez. But the game can change on a dime. And the live feeds revealed that Blue Kim says there’s no concrete vote for Cory to leave just yet.

Blue expressed feeling slighted by America more than Cory. Blue told Cory that America proposed a final two with Blue, potentially leaving Cory out. While Blue knew where she stood with Cory, she expressed not knowing exactly where she stood with America. This might sway Blue to turn on America and vote to evict her.

Either way, it doesn’t sound like the houseguests are impressed with either Cory or America. Either of them could face eviction this week, and the remaining houseguests will be pleased.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

