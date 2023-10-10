Want to keep up with the 'Big Brother' Season 25 contestants, even after they've been evicted? Here's where to find them on social media.

Big Brother Season 25 has already featured plenty of jaw-dropping moments, messy drama, and shocking betrayals. And we still have nearly a month to go before the epic, 100-day season comes to an end on Nov. 9.

Fans can keep up with all the Big Brother houseguests on the thrice-weekly episodes, plus the 24/7 live feeds. But what if you want to get a look at their lives outside the Big Brother house? Here’s where to follow the Big Brother 25 contestants on Instagram.

Luke Valentine

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 contestant Luke Valentine | Sonja Flemming/CBS

Luke Valentine, a 30-year-old illustrator from Florida, was the first Big Brother 25 houseguest to get the boot. He was expelled on day 8 after using a racial slur in a conversation with other contestants.

Follow Luke on Instagram at @realbbluke.

Kirsten Elwin

Kirsten Elwin, a 25-year-old molecular biologist from Houston, was the first houseguest voted out in Big Brother’s 25th season.

Follow Kirsten on Instagram at @kirstenvivica

Reilly Smedley

Reilly Smedley, 24, is a bartender from Maine. She was evicted in week 2 in a unanimous vote.

Follow Reilly on Instagram at @reillysmedley

Hisam Goueli

Hisam Goueli, 45, is a geriatric physician from Seattle. He was evicted in week 3.

Follow Hisam on Instagram at @hisam.goueli

Red Utley

Red Utley is a 37-year-old from Tennessee who works in sales. He was evicted from the Big Brother house in week 4.

Red doesn’t appear to be very active on Instagram, but you’ll find him on TikTok at @lucky_red85.

Izzy Gleicher

Professional flutist Izzy Gleicher, 32, was sent home in week 5.

Follow Izzy on Instagram at @isabellepantogleicher.

Jared Fields

Jared Fields, 25, is an exterminator from Norwalk, Conn. He lasted seven weeks in the Big Brother house before having to go home after failing to survive the show’s “zombie” round. In a twist, his mom is fellow BB25 houseguest Cirie Fields.

Follow Jared on Instagram at @therealjaredfields.

Mecole Hayes

Mecole Hayes, 30, is a political consultant originally from St. Louis who now lives in Maryland. She was evicted in week 8.

Mecole does not appear to have a public Instagram presence.

Matt Klotz

Matt Klotz, 27, is a swimmer and deaflympics gold medalist from Louisiana. He is the first deaf contestant in the show’s history.

Follow Matt on Instagram at @matt__kz.

Jag Bains

Jag Bain, 25, is from Omak, Washington, and owns a trucking company. He’s the first-ever Sikh houseguest on Big Brother.

Follow Jag on Instagram at @thejagbains.

Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon, 63, is a real estate agent from Georgia.

Follow Felicia on Instagram at @felicia.cannon.9.

Cory Wurtenberger

At 21, Cory Wurtenberger is the youngest Big Brother 25 houseguest. He’s a student at Vanderbilt University. His brother Zach Wurtenberger was a contestant on Survivor Season 42.

Follow Cory on Instagram at @corywurtenberger.

Cirie Fields

Cirie Fields in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 6 | CBS

If you watch reality competition shows, you know Ciries Fields. She’s a four-time Survivor alum and has also competed on Snake in the Grass and won the first season of The Traitors.

Follow Cirie on Instagram at @cirie_fields.

Cameron Hardin

Cameron Hardin is a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, Georgia.

Follow Cameron on Instagram at @cameron.h.bb25.

Blue Kim

Blue Kim, 25, is a brand strategist. She’s originally from Riverside, Calif., and now lives in New York.

Follow Blue on Instagram at @bluebeachkim.

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane [L] in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 10 | CBS

Originally from Australia, Bowie Jane is a 45-year-old DJ and barrister who now lives in Los Angeles.

Follow Bowie Jane on Instagram at @djbowiejane.

America Lopez

America Lopez, 27, is a medical receptionist. Originally from Texas, she now lives in Brooklyn.

America does not appear to have a public social media presence.

