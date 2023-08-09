'Big Brother' Season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine has been removed from the game following him uttering a racial slur. Here's what he said to Jared Fields beforehand.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 is full of twists and turns, and fans can’t believe what occurred behind closed doors with houseguest Luke Valentine. While speaking to several other houseguests, Luke allowed a racial slur to slip. Here’s what happened and what he said to Jared Fields after the incident.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 1 spoilers ahead.]

Luke Valentine let a racial slur slip in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25

A Big Brother Season 25 clip shows Luke Valentine speaking to Hisam Goueli, Cory Wurtenberger, and Cirie Fields’ son, Jared Fields. While telling the men a piece of information, Luke allowed a racial slur to slip, shocking Hisam and Cory. Luke tried to laugh off the situation and correct his language to “dude,” but the damage was done. When Luke tried to continue the conversation and brush it off, Jared called Luke out for what he said.

“I’m sorry,” Luke said through laughter. Hisam and Cory then immediately left the room.

“It wasn’t what you thought I was gonna [say],” Luke told Jared, who remained in the room. “I was gonna call him a ‘Narwhale.'”

After the incident, Jared and Luke hashed out what occurred. “He got more mad about that than you,” Luke told Jared while nervously laughing, clearly referencing either Hisam or Cory. “A little slip of the tongue.”

“I don’t give a f***, bro,” Jared said — though it’s unclear how he really felt regarding the situation. “I should have made you feel uncomfortable real quick, like, ‘Woah, bro, what’d you just say?’ … They just don’t know how to handle it. Which is so funny to me, right? In situations that should be uncomfortable for a Black man, white people get more uncomfortable. … They probably thought I was going to respond in a certain way.”

“Well, I’m in trouble now,” Luke added. “I’ve been in worse trouble.”

He was removed from the game following the incident

Following the Big Brother Season 25 incident, Luke Valentine was removed from the game.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur, CBS said in a statement, according to Deadline. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

This decision came after fans called Luke and CBS out for what occurred.

“I’m glad they handled it this way,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Now Jared, Hisam, and Cory don’t have to do the mental gymnastics surrounding outing him, telling the rest of the HGs, etc. That shouldn’t be their responsibility, and they shouldn’t have to feel uncomfortable or risk their reputation for something Luke said.”

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.