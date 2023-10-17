America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger will see their showmance end in 'Big Brother' Season 25. Will they continue to date?

Big Brother Season 25 had two serious showmances going on. While Jared Fields and Blue Kim were the first houseguests to mingle the game with real feelings, America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger weren’t far behind. With America and Cory up for nomination in week 11, one will face eviction and head to the jury. Will they continue dating after the show?

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 spoilers ahead.]

Will America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger continue dating after ‘Big Brother’ Season 25?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 11 showed just how close America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger became through the previous 10 weeks. At first, America and Cory seemed like an unlikely showmance, especially regarding their age. America is 27 years old, whereas Cory is just 21. Despite the difference (and their initial determination to keep their “fauxmance” very casual), the other houseguests know Cory and America developed real feelings for each other.

Unfortunately, like all great showmances, America and Cory’s must end. They’re both nominated for eviction in week 11, meaning one won’t continue playing. What does this mean for their relationship? Can it withstand time and gameplay and survive in the real world?

We can’t say for sure how Cory and America plan to handle their relationship outside of the house. But we doubt it’ll last. Initially, Cory had reservations about their age difference, which will come up again outside of the game. They also don’t live anywhere near each other. Cory is from Florida and attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, before the show. As for America, she lives in Brooklyn, New York.

In week 11, Cory already started campaigning to stay in the game, too. While he doesn’t want to hurt America and push for her exit, they’re both there to win money. Cory putting the game before his relationship with America could come back to bite their showmance in the real world.

Jared Fields thinks his showmance with Blue Kim will last

‘Big Brother’ 25 houseguests Jared Fields and Blue Kim | CBS

We’ll be interested to see how America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger’s showmance goes after Big Brother Season 25 ends. As for Jared Fields, his time in Big Brother is over. But he believes his showmance with Blue Kim is meant to last.

“She wanted me to go see Mama Kim; she told me to make sure I’m waiting for her in LA once all this wraps up,” Jared told Kat Dunn after he was evicted. “Like I said, I hate to jinx the future, so I’m not sure where it’s going to go after this, but I think there’s a bright future for me and Blue ahead.”

Several Big Brother couples are now married with children, so anything is possible for the Big Brother 25 romances.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

