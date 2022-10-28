What Was Bill Paxton’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Bill Paxton was an award-winning actor who starred in some of the biggest movies in Hollywood history. Here’s a look at his career and net worth at the time of his death in 2017.

What was Bill Paxton’s cause of death?

Bill Paxton with his Training Day co-stars Antoine Fuqua and Justin Cornwell in 2017 | Michael Tran/WireImage

On Feb. 14, 2017, Paxton, 61, had heart surgery to replace his aortic valve and repair an aortic aneurysm. 11 days later, on Feb. 25, he suffered a stroke and died shortly after.

In the months following Paxton’s death, his family, including his wife Louise, and children, James and Lydia, filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit alleged that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and his surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad were to blame for his stroke.

As reported by U.S. News, the family believed that Khoynezhad tended to “engage in maverick surgeries and show suboptimal judgment.” Their lawsuit claimed that his “high-risk and unconventional surgical approach” ultimately caused Paxton’s death.

In August 2022, the Paxton family lawsuit was settled out of court. “The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” their attorneys said in a statement. The terms of the settlement were not made public.

How much was Bill Paxton worth when he died?

At the time of his death in 2017, Paxton’s net worth was $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actor earned his fortune over a 34-year-career, which he started with minor roles in films like Stripes, Commando, and The Terminator.

Paxton’s first notable role came in the 1986 film Aliens in which he portrays Private William Hudson. Some of his other ’80s projects include Weird Science, Slipstream, and Next of Kin.

The actor starred in dozens of popular movies in the ’90s, with lead roles in some of the decade’s biggest blockbusters. Paxton appeared in Predator 2, Tombstone, True Lies, and Apollo 13.

He played Bill “The Extreme” Harding in the 1996 hit Twister. Paxton took on the role of Brock Lovett in the box office record-breaking 1997 movie Titanic — his fourth collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron.

Paxton continued to work throughout the 2000s and up until he died in 2017. He appeared in several successful TV series and films, including Big Love, Hatfields & McCoys, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nightcrawler, and Edge of Tomorrow. His last project, The Circle, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, was released posthumously in April 2017.

Fans lament Bill Paxton’s death in light of the ‘Twister’ sequel

Paxton’s 1996 hit, Twister, is getting a sequel according to Deadline. The upcoming film will see Helen Hunt reprise her role as Dr. Jo Harding, focusing on her life and the daughter she had with Paxton’s character, Bill Harding.

With news of a sequel, fans can’t help but lament Paxton’s death. Many note the sequel won’t feel the same without him.

“I mean the first is fun, but a lot of what made it work is Bill Paxton’s natural, everyman charisma,” one Reddit user suggested. “Not to discredit the rest of the very talented cast, but Paxton was the real heart of that movie, and without him not sure it will work.”

“Twister‘s one of my favorite 90s nostalgia comfort movies,” another Redditor added. “But I don’t see how there’s any way a modern sequel could be good. *Maybe* if they made one when Bill Paxton was still around.”

