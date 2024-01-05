Billie Joe Armstrong of the classic rock band Green Day is not one to mince words about President Donald Trump. He wrote a track about Trump even though he thought it was difficult to do so. Armstrong also revealed that the song was inspired by one of the biggest stars of the 1980s.

Billie Joe Armstrong said the ‘paranoia’ Donald Trump creates inspired a Green Day song

During a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Armstrong discussed the emotions behind Green Day’s song “Father of All…” “I was in this weird kind of depression, and that’s what the song is about,” he revealed. “I was just struggling in life, and I think it has to do with reflecting on the current culture that we’re in. It’s hard to write songs about Trump. With American Idiot, there was a rallying cry. With Trump, it’s this toxicity that’s in our culture, and we’re deeply, deeply divided to a point of paranoia that we’ve never felt before. It’s just bloody, and it’s gross.” Notably, the album American Idiot was a response to the presidency of George W. Bush, while “Father of All…” was released during the Trump presidency.

Armstrong commented on a memorable lyric from “Father of All…” “There’s a line: ‘We are rivals in the riot that’s inside of us,'” he said. “I feel like that’s what’s happening in our culture. There’s this civil war that’s brewing. With Mike [Dirnt] throwing the bass on top of it, it just sort of created this ultimate Green Day song. And I’ve never been more proud of a single before in my life.” Considering Armstrong was behind classic singles like “Basket Case,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” that’s a huge compliment.

Billie Joe Armstrong wanted ‘Father of All…’ to sound like Prince’s music

Armstrong revealed that “Father of All…” was inspired by music that is very different from Green Day’s. He said the tune was inspired by Motown songs and soul music. In particular, he was influenced by Prince. Armstrong noted that Prince’s first two records combined elements of classic rock, R&B, and funk and tried to do the same with “Father of All…”

Prince was known for his falsetto vocals. Armstrong wanted to perform “Father of All..” in a falsetto that didn’t sound like his usual singing voice. On the other hand, the Green Day frontman said he didn’t want the track to sound out-of-character for his band. Armstrong felt “Father of All…” was one of the defining songs of his life.

The music video for Green Day’s song was an home to Elvis Presley

Like the song itself, the music video for “Father of All…” is an homage. According to the Alternative Press, it’s based on Elvis Presley’s performance of “Guitar Man” in his ’68 Comeback Special. The clear implication is that Green Day hoped that “Father of All…” would serve as their comeback single. Regardless of how popular the song is, it proved that Armstrong had more musical and vocal range than one might think.

“Father of All…” would not be the same without Price, Elvis, or the increasing polarization of American society.