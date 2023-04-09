Billy Joel Calls 2023 Tour With Stevie Nicks ‘A Completely New Thing for Me’

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have been on tour together, and the “Piano Man” singer said the experience is unlike anything he’s done before. Here’s what Joel said about performing with the Fleetwood Mac star and how the two music icons first met.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks kicked off their their ‘Two Icons, One Night’ tour in March 2023

In November 2022, Stevie Nicks shared an Instagram post announcing that she and Billy Joel were teaming up to tour in three cities in 2023. They originally planned to play in Inglewood, California in March, in Arlington, Texas in April, and in Nashville, Tennessee in May.

“Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 11 @ 10am local time,” the Fleetwood Mac singer captioned her post.

The duo has since added several stops to their “Two Icons, One Night” tour, including August dates to perform in Columbus, Ohio and Kansas City, Missouri.

Joel and Nicks are each on their own solo tours, as well, with several concert dates scheduled around their joint tour.

Billy Joel said his 2023 tour with Stevie Nicks is ‘a completely new thing for me’

In March, Billy Joel opened up to The Los Angeles Times about how he first met Stevie Nicks, years before their 2023 tour.

“We met at a Fleetwood Mac gig in San Francisco probably 10 years ago,” he said. “I just got to meet her backstage, but we’ve never worked together, even though we both kind of hit at the same time. So this’ll be a completely new thing for me.”

Joel predicted that he and Nicks would collaborate on some of their biggest hits. “I’ll probably do one of her songs and she’ll probably do one of mine,” he said. When asked which song of Nicks’ he’d like to perform, Joel responded, “That’s up to her.”

The music icons performed ‘Stopped Draggin’ My Heart Around’ as a duet

Billy Joel delivered on his promise: on March 10, he and Stevie Nicks performed her 1981 collaboration with Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” during the first show of their “Two Icons, One Night” tour at the SoFi Stadium in LA. Four songs into Nicks’ set, Joel joined Nicks on stage to sing Petty’s part in the second verse.

Nicks also covered Petty’s song “Free Fallin’” later in the show. The duo reunited on stage again to perform Joel’s ballad “And So It Goes.”

It was the first time Nicks had performed live since the November 2022 death of Christine McVie. For her encore, Nicks dedicated a performance of “Landslide” to the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist.