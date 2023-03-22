Biographer Doesn’t Think Prince Harry Understands ‘Damage He’s Done’ to His Relationship With the Royal Family

After Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down as working royals in 2020, they blasted the duke’s family members for the treatment they claimed they received.

The pair made a number of allegations about the royals during televised interviews, podcasts, as well as in their Netflix docuseries and the duke’s memoir. Despite all that, the prince said that he wants to reconcile with his family. Now a royal biographer is calling Harry out claiming that the prince really doesn’t understand “the damage he’s done” to his relationship with those who were once the closest people to him.

Prince Harry addresses audience during Launch Ceremony for the Invictus Games Toronto | Chris So/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Prince Harry has said he wants to reconcile with his family

In a pair of TV interviews, Harry claimed that he wants to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William.

When asked how he could expect to reconcile with them despite having “taken a flamethrower” to family bridges, Harry replied: “Well they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point. And I’m not sure how honesty is burning bridges. You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse … So I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”

He also insisted that he and Meghan will apologize to them for “anything that we did wrong.”

Biographer says the duke doesn’t understand the damage he’s caused

But royal expert and biographer Tom Bower is stunned that the Duke of Sussex just can’t seem to grasp what “damage” has been done to his relationship with the rest of his family after everything he has said about them.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors opined: “It’s too late for a reconciliation. There’s no way back at all … Harry is so blinkered he actually doesn’t understand the damage he’s done. That’s the real curse of all this — he really doesn’t see how much hurt he’s created … It’s extraordinary how someone can be so blind to the consequences.”

Bower also thinks the prince has become “selfish and self-indulgent” and doesn’t think he or Meghan should attend the king’s coronation telling Express: “It would be unfortunate if they did attend because the focus will be on them. The ceremony would be overshadowed by their presence. It’s much better if they don’t come. It would not be in any way a good idea for them to attend. They’ve gone so far, they’ve been unbelievably unfriendly.”

Prince William is reportedly done with his brother

Bower is not the only royal watcher who feels that way as others also believe Harry’s relationship with his family, Prince William in particular, is beyond repair.

As a source told The Daily Beast the Prince of Wales is done with his brother and “feels utterly betrayed … he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews. He will support whatever decision his dad makes but it’s no secret he would prefer it if Harry wasn’t [at the coronation], or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.”