'The Voice' star Blake Shelton made fun of his good friend in the country music industry for his friend's 'mean' personality. Here's what he said.

The Voice star Blake Shelton is well-known by country fans and fellow stars, and he’s made many friends (and possibly enemies) in the industry. Shelton is no stranger to speaking out about his peers. And he recently gave an opinion about his good friend Trace Adkins. Here’s what Shelton said about Adkins

Blake Shelton calls country singer friend Trace Adkins a ‘miserable’ person

The Voice icon Blake Shelton loves to tease his friends publicly, which is particularly true regarding his friendship with Trace Adkins. Adkins and Shelton reportedly met on the set of the 2014 film The Virginian. The two country stars then collaborated musically, and they’ve maintained a close relationship ever since. They love to tease each other because of how close they’ve become. And Shelton recently called Adkins the most “miserable” person anyone could ever know.

Shelton spoke to Access Hollywood about his appearance in 2023’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, and he invited Adkins to do the event with him. “My first thought was, ‘Well, I’m not gonna do it unless Trace can come down and do it with me. So, it worked out. He’s gonna do it with me tonight. And I’m always looking for any excuse I can have to hang out with Trace, especially to do music with him. I mean, that’s been like a guilty pleasure over the years.”

Shelton noted that he “had a blast” working with Adkins on records in the past. But it didn’t stop The Voice star from taking jabs at his friend. “He’s just such a grouch,” Shelton added. “Have you ever interviewed Trace Adkins? Well, if you interview him here in a minute, you’re gonna find out he’s this miserable, mean person, but it’s fun to be around. It’s like the Grinch.”

Trace Adkins said Blake Shelton was ‘riding his coattails’ for years

While Blake Shelton loves to roast Trace Adkins, Adkins serves it right back. The country star said The Voice coach rode his coattails for years after Shelton called him a “skin tag.”

“I can’t shake him,” Shelton said of Adkins when Adkins joined Shelton’s music tour. “He’s literally like a skin tag on my tour.”

Adkins was ready for a comeback. “I can’t even clean up what I want to say,” he said in response to Shelton, according to The Tennessean. “‘Skin tag,’ that’s a good one. But no, mine would be more like a blister that won’t go away. That’s what he’s been to me for 20 years. He’s been riding my coattails so long now. I’m exhausted from carrying him.”

‘The country singer made fun of ‘The Voice’ star for his wedding to Gwen Stefani

Trace Adkins, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Blake Shelton officiated Trace Adkins’ wedding to Victoria Pratt in 2019, so any teasing the country stars do is all good fun. When Shelton married Gwen Stefani, Adkins made fun of Shelton for not inviting him to the ceremony.

“I mean, he didn’t invite anybody to the wedding,” Adkins said, according to Good Housekeeping. “I probably wouldn’t want to come, anyway, because I didn’t want to witness that woman throw her life away like that. So, I didn’t wanna go, anyway.”

Adkins’ marriage to Pratt was his fourth, and it was Pratt’s second. We’re sure Shelton loves to poke fun at Adkins’ track record of past marriages. However, Shelton has little room to talk, as he was also previously divorced. Either way, we look forward to seeing what else Adkins and Shelton have to say about each other in the future.

