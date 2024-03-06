Gwen Stefani liked to wear makeup to impress her husbands, but Blake Shelton had different thoughts about her natural looks than Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani has been very open about her love for make-up. But cosmetics did more than help the singer feel good about herself. At one point, she also felt it helped her relationships. But Gavin Rossdale and Blake Shelton had completely opposing views when it came to Stefani and makeup.

Gwen Stefani felt Gavin Rossdale liked her even more with makeup

Stefani shared not too long ago that she’s had a love for make-up ever since she was younger. She’d watch women she admired fix themselves up, and wanted to follow their example.

“I’d see these girls in Anaheim with this makeup on. It was literally like they airbrushed their face,” she said in an interview with Armchair Expert. “They would sit in class and they would have a mirror and they would just be picking their eyelashes apart because they never took their mascara off and I was just fascinated by their beauty, you know? I wanted to be like that, so I became my version of it. I plucked my eyebrows out, and it was a combination of those girls and a combination of watching old movies.”

When Stefani finally had access to makeup, she emulated many of the girls she aspired to be. And whereas most might wipe their makeup off behind closed doors, Stefani would wear it even in the privacy of her own home. This was for her benefit as well as her ex-husband’s. She asserted that Rossdale enjoyed Stefani’s more glamorous look.

“I like to make my husband like me more, and he likes it when I’m wearing makeup,” Stefani once told Harper’s Bazaar (via She Knows).

Blake Shelton preferred to see Gwen Stefani without any makeup

Shelton and Rossdale might’ve seen Stefani completely differently when she wore makeup. Whereas Rossdale preferred Stefani’s more enhanced appearance, Shelton couldn’t get enough of Stefani’s natural look. And according to Shelton, the No Doubt singer looks as young with makeup as she does without it.

“My favorite thing to see on her — and I don’t mean this to sound cheesy — is no makeup on whatsoever,” Shelton once told People Style. “She’s literally ageless. It’s unbelievable.”

Shelton almost seemed to think it was a shame that more people didn’t get to see Stefani’s true appearance.

“When she gets fixed up, she’s beautiful. There is no question about it. Her red lips are her signature and so that’s why it got written into the song,” Shelton continued. “[But] the Gwen that nobody gets to see is the one that you all should see.”

Why Gwen Stefani once got in trouble for wearing makeup

Not everyone agreed with Stefani’s constant use of make-up. Some felt that the star should’ve gone for a more natural appearance, and the make-up might’ve been used to cover her insecurities. But in an interview with Refinery, Stefani asserted that was far from the truth.

“I would always get a lot of s*** for [wearing makeup]. People would say, you’re wearing a mask, what are you trying to hide? No, I just love makeup. I just think I look better when I have it on. And when I look at you, you’re wearing makeup by the way, it means you made an effort. Your art looks good. I love the creative process behind it,” she said.

Stefani revealed that make-up isn’t just what she likes, it’s a part of who she is. And she’s even had songs that talked about her lifestyle.

“Listen to my songs. I [have always] talked about makeup. I wrote a song called ‘Magic’s in the makeup’ 20 years ago. There’s a song called ‘Orange County Girl’ I wrote with Pharrell and there’s a line in it that talks about how I used to sell makeup at the mall. I forgot I even put it in a song. It’s just a huge part of who I am,” she added.