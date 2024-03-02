Blake Shelton is known for his country music and Oklahoma ranch, and he has more fans than ever, thanks to his relationship with Gwen Stefani and longstanding stint on The Voice. Shelton was a fan-favorite coach on the show, and he developed a funny and charming relationship with the host, Carson Daly. In 2024, Shelton posted his first farming video of the season — and Daly didn’t hesitate to make fun of him.

Blake Shelton posted a clip showing him farming in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton isn’t just a country musician. While he’s known for crooning on stage, he has a farm in Oklahoma to keep up with when he’s not touring. Shelton loves to show fans his farming life on social media. On Feb. 25, 2024, he posted a clip of him riding his brand-new Kubota tractor through his property.

“Hey! Hey! You want a piece of this?” Shelton shouts excitedly while panning his camera over the entire length of his tractor. The clip then changes to show his point of view as the driver of the heavy machinery. “We’re farming, baby!” he exclaims.

Shelton then breaks into song and brings the camera onto his face. “You know I’m farming that ground in my new Kubota; it’s making me look like a country Yoda,” he sings in the clip.

Shelton owns a $4.3 million farm spanning 1,000 acres, so it seems obvious why he’s excited about new farming equipment. That said, Daly still took the opportunity to make fun of him in the comments. “What’s wrong with you?” Daly commented on the post.

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton love to bust on each other

‘The Voice’ stars Carson Daly and Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The Voice host Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have been making fun of each other since their friendship began years ago. Daly made fun of Shelton’s country ways in past interviews.

“Early on in the show, [Blake would] be in LA, and he’s such an Oklahoman. He really is,” Daly said on The Kelly Clarkson Show about Shelton starting to coach on The Voice. “He was miserable here before he started fornicating with [Stefani]. Thank God. Thank you, Gwen.”

“One day, we went to where he would, I thought, be comfortable. And I took him to a Bass Pro Shop,” Daly continued. “Walking around with Blake Shelton at a Bass Pro Shop is like walking around with Jesus Christ at the Vatican.”

Daly serves insults about Shelton, but he also takes them. “Carson’s a grumpy old man,” Shelton joked with People. “He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me. He is just one of those guys where he’s got a backache or he’s mad I’m taking too long. He’s just always chewing my a** out about something.”

Gwen Stefani has fully adapted to her husband’s life in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton is the one to ride the tractor through his many acres of Oklahoma farmland, but Gwen Stefani has her role, too. She has flower beds that she takes control of every year. In January 2024, she posted a clip of her process to Instagram.

“Just redoing these beds,” she said in the Instagram clip. “About ready to do some ranunculus and got my roses that I bought over there. I’m gonna be doing some peonies. These are very incredible, and I’ve never done ’em. They take 10 years to mature, so I’ll see you in 10 years.”

Stefani never thought she’d find herself on farmland in Oklahoma. However, she thinks her living situation with Shelton is magical.

“It’s pretty magic, I have to say,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place.”

