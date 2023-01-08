‘BMF’: Russell Hornsby Says Charles Flenory Will Be Different in Season 2

Veteran actor Russell Hornsby portrays Charles Flenory on the acclaimed Starz drama BMF. The series follows brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) who begin building their drug business on the streets of Detroit to become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country. The brothers’ story is unique. Though they grew up in an impoverished community, they were raised by two loving married parents, Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille (Michole Briana White).

Hornsby says fans can expect to see a different side of the stern but hardworking Charles in BMF Season 2.

Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Russell Hornsby was initially hesitant about joining the cast of ‘BMF’

Hornsby has been working in Hollywood for decades. He’s known for his work in series like The Affair, MIKE, Lincoln Heights, and countless others. However, when BMF executive producer and director Tasha Smith asked him to join the cast of BMF, he was hesitant.

However, in learning who Charles Flenory was, he decided to take on the role, which introduced him to a younger audience of fans. “It’s definitely upped by [kudos] in the cultural community and beyond,” he told Express U.K. “I have now become – when people see me now, they go, ‘Russell Hornsby’,” he said. Hornsby added that when he was previously stopped, he would be asked, “Aren’t you that guy? I’ve seen your work.”

Stepping into Charles’ shoes was extremely important to him. “[Those] men worked hard, they raised their children with a certain tone, and they loved hard as well,” Hornsby told Detroit Metro Times. “And that was the time, and that was the kind of men that were needed, and that’s reflected in Charles. It was very important that audiences feel that. I wanted audiences to know that there were fathers that were present.”

Charles Flenory will be different in Season 2

With Meech firmly entrenched in the drug game and Terry struggling with his father to get their new car service business up and running, things in the Flenory household are beginning to crumble. With Lucille working at Wendy’s and Charles working at a car company and with his new business, the finances are still extremely strained, which is why Terry and Meech began selling drugs.

According to Hornsby, the strain between the married couple will showcase a different side of Charles than the one that was seen in Season 1. “We’re going to see a very unsuspecting but different Charles Flenory this season,” the actor told Express U.K. “I think more Charles, who’s trying to step out of his shell and become a lot more hip than last time. A little bit of skin.”

#BMF is returning for a second season, and we are exclusively revealing the first look at its series stars @russellhornsby and @missmichole.https://t.co/akDhY6wumG — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 17, 2022

‘BMF’ Season 2 will explore the tension in Charles and Lucille’s marriage

In addition to a different side of Charles, the tension between Lucille and Charles will also be showcased differently. As fans know, Charles has completely written off Meech while Lucille continues to try and connect with and reach out to her son.

“What does Wu-Tang say? C.R.E.A.M. — ‘Cash rules everything around me,’ right?” Hornsby told Detroit Metro Times. “And so when you don’t have it, it can make for an unstable, unhappy at times, unhappy home or unhappy environment. … When you’re constantly looking for the money to pay the bills, to get the things in the house fixed, you have no time for each other. You have no time for your spouse.”

Fans who know the real story of the Flenory family know how things pan out between the couple, but only time will tell what direction the TV show will go in.