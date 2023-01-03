‘BMF’: Charles and Lucille’s Marriage Might Be on the Rocks in Season 2

The hit Starz drama series BMF shines a light on the drug organization built by the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) built their business in Detroit from the ground up.

As much as the show is about the rise of the brothers, Season 2 will also showcase the strain in their parents’ Charles and Lucille’s marriage.

Lucille and Charles’ marital issues will be showcased in ‘BMF’ Season 2

The Flenory brothers’ story is unique because the pair came from a loving working class-two-parent household in Detroit. Their parents, Lucille and Charles Flenory are portrayed by veteran actors Michole Briana White and Russell Hornsby in the series.

The brothers’ seeing their father struggle as a breadwinner drove them to the streets and ultimately strained their parents’ once-loving marriage. “[Those] men worked hard, they raised their children with a certain tone, and they loved hard as well,” Hornsby told Detroit Metro Times. “And that was the time, and that was the kind of men that were needed, and that’s reflected in Charles. It was very important that audiences feel that. I wanted audiences to know that there were fathers that were present.” White added,

But this season … [Lucille’s] really learning to be more vocal about how she feels, just more forthcoming and forward, and learning to honor herself in a new way. This is a real family and they were raised well. This is a side of this kind of lifestyle that you don’t normally see, how important family is. They didn’t come from a broken family, they came from a broken neighborhood.

Charles and Lucille’s marriage could be on the verge of ending

Since Season 1, fans have watched the financial strain in the Flenory household. The brothers had to share everything from clothing to breakfast, which is why Meech was led toward drug dealing as a means of financial freedom. Unfortunately, the second season won’t find the Flenorys in a better financial state.

“What does Wu-Tang say? C.R.E.A.M. — ‘Cash rules everything around me,’ right?” Hornsby told Detroit Metro Times. “And so when you don’t have it, it can make for an unstable, unhappy at times, unhappy home or unhappy environment. … When you’re constantly looking for the money to pay the bills, to get the things in the house fixed, you have no time for each other. You have no time for your spouse.”

It will be intriguing to see how Charles and Lucille navigate what’s next.

Inside ‘BMF’ Season 2

The second season of BMF will examine the fracture between the brothers and their parents. “One of the biggest differences is that it gets better and better,” White told Detroit Metro Times. “Randy [Huggins] always says season two is about elevation, so every character on the show is going to the next level and the drama gets heightened so much.”

