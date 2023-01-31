‘BMF’: Terry Is Going to Have Some Major Issues With LaWanda This Season

Starz‘s BMF focuses on Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they begin building their drug business in Detroit. Based on a true story, the brothers would eventually become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

The brothers’ personal relationships are also a huge component of the show. This season, Terry’s romance with a married woman named Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony) will cause major issues with his son’s mother, LaWanda (Sydney Mitchell).

Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory and Sydney Mitchell as LaWanda Roosevelt in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Major secrets will be revealed in ‘BMF’ Season 2

BMF Season 2 is currently underway at Starz, and fans can expect some major secrets to be revealed this season.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way,” Christine Horn, who portrays Maybel Jones, told Variety. “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

Terry is going to have some major issues with LaWanda in season 2

At the beginning of season 2, when Terry vowed to stay out of the drug game, he and LaWanada rekindled their relationship. As the mother of his child, Terry loves LaWanda, but it’s obvious he’s no longer in love with her. Since LaWanda isn’t stupid, this will undoubtedly cause major issues.

“My character is loyal. My character is determined,” Mitchell told Vibe. “And my character is very laid back. But not this season. Not this season. I take that back. She’s a little feisty this season. I think they [fans] are going to be most excited to see how Lawanda this season is not really taking no mess. Last season she was kind of laying down, being the baby mama. This time she’s kind of stepping out like, ‘Okay, I’m not going for it anymore.’ She’s elevated.”

Terry’s relationship with Markisha will cause chaos in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Not only will Terry be dealing with some pushback from Lawanda, but he will also be confronting some major issues that stem from his burgeoning relationship with Markisha. Fans of BMF know that Terry has pursued Markisha even though she’s married.

“I think a lot of times if people … if they live in their own world, it’s like this perfect relationship,” Anthony told Express U.K. “As their relationship progresses, they get to see how it’s not this perfect little world that they’re living in. He has a family; she has her husband, and she has kids as well – like there’s so many other factors that go into it. It can’t just be two people saying, ‘we just want to ride off into the sunset together’ life doesn’t work like that.”

When Meech learns about Terry and Markisha, he won’t be pleased. “Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”