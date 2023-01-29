‘BMF’: Meech Will Likely Kill B-Mickie in Season 2

Starz’s drama series, BMF follows the real-life story of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began selling drugs as teens on the streets of Detroit before forming their own national drug enterprise. B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) is the brothers’ right-hand man. However, B-Mickie has been turned into an informant.

This season fans think Meech will likely kill B-Mickie.

Steve Harris as Detective Bryant and Myles Truitt as B-Mickie in ‘BMF’ | Starz

B-Mickie is based on Meech’s real-life friend D. Meeks

The character B-Mickie is based on Meech’s best friend growing up, Derrick “D. Meeks.” Myles Truitt spoke to Showbiz about portraying the character.

“I did tons of research,” he explained. “I watched about three documentaries on YouTube. There was another one on HBO Max. When it came down to being Mickie, though, I didn’t have the source. I had to go toward the dialogue in the script and understand the beats and the moments that he was going through that were developing his character and how he was performing.”

Meech will likely kill B-Mickie in Season 2

Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) has B-Mickie between a rock and a hard place. He is determined to arrest Meech for his crimes and will do anything it takes to obtain his goal. Thus far, he has resorted to torturing B-Mickie about killing Kato (Ajiona Alexus) and their unborn child. Moreover, he has also blackmailed B-Mickie by providing better living and health arrangements for his ailing mother.

However, though B-Mickie is Braynt’s informant, Meech has also made him the second in command to BMF. Some fans believe that’s on purpose because he knows that B-Mickie is hiding something. At the end of episode 203, Meech casually said to his friend, “I guess we got a m———- Judas in the family. Good thing I got you watching my back.”

Meech is likely keeping B-Mickie close to him so he can keep an eye on him. If he ends up killing his best friend, it would be a surprise. After all, loyalty means everything to Meech.

‘BMF’ Season 2 feels a lot different from Season 1

Though BMF deals with dark subjects, it’s already much darker than it was during the first season. Meech and Terry don’t see eye to eye, their parent’s marriage is in shambles, and despite everything they’ve done to create BMF, the organization is on the verge of crumbling. There’s a reason it feels a lot different from season 1.

“I want to get better and better every episode and every time I do a scene,” Flenory Jr. told Shadow and Act about season 2. “So this season, season 2, has to be bigger and better. Everything has to elevate. I can’t wait for people to see this season because it has way more dialogue and action. It’s deeper into the story, and people see my dad — more of himself. season 1 was a beginning, and now we are getting into the deep part of the story.”

Only time will tell what Meech decides to do about B-Mickie’s betrayal.