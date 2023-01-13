‘BMF’: Terry and Markisha Are Going to Be Dealing With Some Major Issues, Actor Hints

Starz‘s BMF has just launched its second season. The drama series focuses on Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they begin building their drug business in Detroit. Based on a true story, the brothers would eventually become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Though the series centers on the drug game, the brothers’ personal relationships are also a huge factor in the show. This season, Terry’s romance with a married woman named Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony) will bring forth some major issues.

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory and La La Anthony as Markisha Taylor in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Terry and Markisha’s relationship is a major plot point in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Fans remember Markisha from Season 1. She is the stunning wife of Boom (Alex Peyton Smith), the drug dealer that Meech and Terry connect with following their separation from Pat (Wood Harris). Now, despite her marriage and Terry’s relationship with LaWanda (Sydney Mitchell), the pair seemed destined for one another.

“This season, you really get to see the dynamics of Markisha and Terry’s relationship and how it starts off as just a fun little flirty thing, and then it becomes a lot more,” Anthony told POPSUGAR. “Now they’re both faced with dealing with their real relationships and what that means for their relationship. And it gets complicated, but at the core of it all is love, care, and respect.”

The tension is real ?. Be ready for the season 2 premiere of #BMF on January 6. #BlackMafiaFridays pic.twitter.com/Lv7dOqFQ8M — BMF (@bmfstarz) January 3, 2023

La La Anthony says Terry and Markisha will be dealing with some major issues

As much as Markisha and Terry are enamored with one another, their romance will cause some major issues socially and with the business of BMF.

“I think a lot of times if people … if they live in their own world, it’s like this perfect relationship,” Anthony told Express U.K. “As their relationship progresses, they get to see how it’s not this perfect little world that they’re living in. He has a family; she has her husband, and she has kids as well – like there’s so many other factors that go into it. It can’t just be two people saying, ‘we just want to ride off into the sunset together’ life doesn’t work like that.”

In addition to their partners, Boom, and LaWanda, Meech is also apprehensive about his brother’s bond with Markisha.

“Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”

‘BMF’ Season 2 will be a transformation for Terry

In addition to his new relationship with Markisha, Terry will undergo a major transformation this season. As fans know, he is currently working on getting the car service he started with his father, Charles (Russell Hornsby), off the ground. However, the fast money of Meech’s BMF will undoubtedly entice him to return to the drug game.

“You’re going to see Terry Flenory just boss up,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “He’s just like, ‘Yo, I’m not this little kid no more. I got this grown-ass lady, and I’m the man now. And she’s helping me become a man.’ He got a little different pep in his step, and it’s going to be interesting to watch.”

Terry’s romance with Markisha will be a major component of his transformation. “She puts him on the path to becoming independent and gaining that autonomy that he always wanted,” the actor explains. “A lot of people could be hurt in the decisions that these two people make.”