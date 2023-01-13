‘BMF’: Da’Vinchi Says He’s Similar to Terry in Certain Ways

Starz‘s BMF is based on the true story of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) rose from the streets of Detriot to become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Now that BMF Season 2 is underway, Da’Vinchi says he and Terry are similar in many ways.

Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 will see Terry transform into a kingpin

Thus far on BMF, Terry has been the more level-headed cautious brother, especially compared to the hot-tempered Meech. However, in Season 2, amid his burgeoning romance with Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony), fans will see him transform into a full-fledged kingpin.

“You’re going to see Terry Flenory just boss up,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “He’s just like, ‘Yo, I’m not this little kid no more. I got this grown-ass lady, and I’m the man now. And she’s helping me become a man.’ He got a little different pep in his step, and it’s going to be interesting to watch. She puts him on the path to becoming independent and gaining that autonomy that he always wanted. A lot of people could be hurt in the decisions that these two people make.”

Y’all catching these vibes? The fun has only just begun, get ready for #BMF season 2 starting January 6. #BlackMafiaFridays pic.twitter.com/tVujFqSbJw — BMF (@bmfstarz) December 21, 2022

Da’Vinchi says he’s similar to Terry in certain ways

When it came time to portray Terry, Da’Vinchi spoke with the real-life Terry Flenory and researched the rise of BMF. In fact, the All-American actor says he’s similar to Southwest Tee in several ways.

“It’s a lot. It’s actually a lot of scary similarities, I think,” he told People. “We’re both just as bullheaded, and we see the world a certain way. And sometimes, when someone don’t see it the way that we see it, we get a little frustrated.”

He continued, “But, you know, I’m growing out of that, but we’re very similar in how we go about business — how organized we are, how we carry ourselves.”

Da’Vinchi described his role on BMF as “a once-in-a-lifetime role.” He explained, “And it’s a true story, you know what I’m saying? So I just feel happy, just even in this moment. And I don’t think it’s really gonna hit me until like five years later, and I’m like, ‘Damn, my prime.'”

Secrets will be revealed in ‘BMF’ Season 2

With the brothers at odds now that Terry has stepped away from the drug game and amid his burgeoning relationship with Markisha, things are about to get even more intense. At the end of the BMF Season 2 finale, fans also learned that Lamar Silas (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), the unstable gangster that terrorized the brothers was still alive.

This means trouble will continue to brew for the Flenory brothers and BMF.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way.” Christine Horn, who portrays Mabel Jones, told Variety. “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”