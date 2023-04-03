Bob Dylan Had Good Reason to Call This Musician a ‘Genius’

Bob Dylan is a legendary musician. While he didn’t have any No. 1 singles, he influenced the industry with his introspective songwriting and a blend of folk with rock n’ roll. His praise means a lot to various musicians, and he called one musician a “genius,” which is a fair assessment.

Bob Dylan has expressed praise toward a few musicians

Many artists have expressed a love for Bob Dylan, and sometimes that admiration is mutual. Dylan has praised some artists, including The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Howlin’ Wolf, and Ray Charles. In a 2007 Rolling Stone interview, Dylan said one artist he was in “awe” of is Paul McCartney.

“He’s about the only one that I am in awe of. But I’m in awe of him,” Dylan said. “He can do it all, and he’s never let up. He’s got the gift for melody; he’s got the rhythm. He can play any instrument. He can scream and shout as good as anybody and he can sing the ballad as good as anybody, you know, so… And his melodies are, you know, effortless.”

Bob Dylan called Stevie Wonder a ‘genius’

While there are many musicians Bob Dylan enjoys, Stevie Wonder is the one he called a “genius.” Wonder was a child prodigy who got his break in Motown at a young age. Dylan caught wind of the star and knew he would be something special.

“If anybody can be called a genius, he can be. I think it has something to do with his ear, not being able to see or whatever,” Dylan told Rolling Stone in 1989. “I go back with him to about the early ’60s when he was playing at the Apollo with all that Motown stuff. If nothing else, he played the harmonica incredible, I mean truly incredible.”

Dylan was also impressed by Wonder’s versatile sound and ability to sound like any artist.

“He can do gut-bucket funky stuff really country and then turn around and do modern-progressive whatever you call it. In fact, he might have invented that,” he continued. “He is a great mimic, can imitate everybody, doesn’t take himself seriously and is a true roadhouse musician all the way, with classical overtones, and he does it all with drama and style. I’d like to hear him play with an orchestra. He should probably have his own orchestra.”

Dylan was impressed by Wonder’s cover of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’

Stevie Wonder shared a similar respect for Bob Dylan, and he showed it when he covered “Blowin’ in the Wind”. Wonder released his version in 1966 at 16 years old. The single became a top 10 hit on the Billboard charts. His version of the song gives it an R&B flare as his powerful vocals change it from a mellow folk song to a soulful ballad. Dylan was impressed by his cover, which made him pay closer attention to his career.

“I never knew what to think of him really until he cut ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’,” Dylan explained. “That really blew my mind, and I figured I’d better pay attention.”