Bob Saget’s Wife Reflects on Grief and ‘Gratitude’ 1 Year After the ‘Full House’ Star’s Death 

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, got candid about what she has learned in the past year since the Full House star’s death. Here’s what Rizzo shared about being a widow and how she has transformed grief into positivity.

‘Full House’ star Bob Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, after his unexpected death in January 2022

On Jan. 9, 2022, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The 65-year-old Full House star was on a stand-up comedy tour and had just performed a two-hour set the previous evening. Saget’s cause of death was determined to be accidental head trauma, likely from slipping and falling in his hotel room.

The actor and comedian is survived by his family, including his wife, travel and food blogger Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters. On Dec. 29, 2022, the 43-year-old widow opened up on Today about what the past year was like after losing her husband.

“When I think about the fact that I haven’t talked to or seen my husband in a year, that’s very surreal and very, very strange,” said Rizzo.

The ‘Full House’ star’s wife opened up about turning her grief into a ‘gratitude’ 1 year after Bob Saget’s death

Bob Saget’s wife shared what her grieving process has been like since the actor’s death. “The missing him and the being sad about it doesn’t go away, but the grief now has really morphed into just this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together,” Rizzo said. Looking back on the past year without her husband, the blogger said she has transformed her grief into a “positive experience.”

“When I look at the beginning of the year, of course I’m like, ‘This is the worst thing I and my family and Bob’s family and friends have ever gone through,’” she said. “But then I’m also really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way.”

Rizzo also said that Saget’s death gave her a “sense of purpose” regarding connecting with others who have lost a loved one. “This is having some sort of impact on people who have gone through something similar, and now it’s just given me this whole new sense of purpose and life to be able to share this,” she shared.

Kelly Rizzo shared an Instagram post on her anniversary

Bob Saget’s wife has a social media presence that primarily focuses on her food and travel pursuits. But Kelly Rizzo also occasionally pays tribute to her late husband on Instagram.

On Oct. 28, she shared an Instagram post celebrating what would have been her fourth wedding anniversary with Saget. The couple met through a mutual friend in 2015 and got engaged in November 2017. Their wedding took place in October 2018.

“Happy 4 year anniversary, honey,” Rizzo captioned a montage of photos from the couple’s wedding day, set to the song “Tougher Than the Rest” by Bruce Springsteen. “Our wedding was the most special day for us and our loved ones and I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life. Tougher Than The Rest was our first dance song. You truly were tougher and better and more wonderful and funnier and stronger and more caring than the rest. The world will never be the same without you. I love you forever.”