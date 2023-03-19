Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’

Meghan Markle stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with a visit to Harvest Home. The organization provides housing, support, and classes for expectant mothers who have experienced hard times. The Duchess of Sussex helped create a pop-up baby boutique and hosted a lunch from a female-owned restaurant.

A photographer captured her while she was out that day and a body language expert noticed something “interesting” about Meghan’s behavior with one of her assistants.

Meghan Markle is seen leaving The Mark Hotel in New York City wearing sunglasses and dressed in black | James Devaney/GC Images

Meghan didn’t mind being photographed

Following the lunch, Prince Harry’s wife was seen walking with her assistant and as Express noted, she didn’t seem to mind being photographed. She even spoke to a paparazzo.

The photographer said: “Hey Meghan. Happy International Women’s Day, you look great by the way.” To which Meghan replied, “Thank you.”

The duchess then put up her hand waved and said: “Have a good day guys. Thank you” as she got into a waiting black SUV.

Expert says Meghan’s behavior with her assistant is ‘interesting’

Meghan's behaviour with assistant is 'interesting' in front of cameras https://t.co/4CmEysUzrq — Judi James (@thejudijames) March 15, 2023

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the footage and focused on Meghan’s behavior with her assistant.

“Meghan’s behavior with her assistant here is interesting,” James said. “As they walk together up towards the cameras it’s the assistant who opts to step behind Meghan and out of view. She also keeps her head down and seems keen to ensure it’s Meghan they get the shots of, which does imply Meghan is not uncomfortable or unhappy with being snapped in the U.S., or else she might try to form a barrier from the cameras.”

Judi added: “Meghan goes to walk on but her instinctive reaction does seem to be to check her assistant is OK and put an arm out to urge her forward towards the car. It’s the assistant who puts her arm out to override Meghan and get her to carry on first before seeing her safely in the car.”

The duchess’s appearance came the same day as announcement

The outing came the same day it was announced that Meghan and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, had been christened and would be using the royal title “princess.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor.” Taylor’s correct title is bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles).

The couple later defended the decision to use titles for their kids stating: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

The Palace has updated its website from “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor” to “Prince Archie of Sussex” and “Princess Lilibet of Sussex.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.