Prince William may be the future king, but a body language says it's the Princess of Wales who shows a more dominant personality in public.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) saw their roles and duties in the royal family increase as William became second in the line of succession to the British throne. Since then, a body language expert has noticed something different about the future king’s confidence but insists that his wife has an even “stronger personality.”

Here’s what the expert says Kate does that shows her more “dominant personality” compared to the Prince of Wales.

Expert says Kate’s body language shows she has the more ‘dominant personality’

Darren Stanton is a former police officer with a degree in psychology who used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant, and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” He discussed what he noticed about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ demeanor during some of their recent appearances and how Kate’s more “dominant personality” comes through.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton said: “When Kate and William were on the balcony they were completely professional and regal. Kate is always going to be the stronger personality over William. It’s clear that she is the stronger of the two. While she is there to support William and they love each other very much, it’s obvious to me that Kate is the more dominant personality in terms of body language. We see that in the way she stands, holds her posture, and eye contact. Although William has developed greatly in the past couple of years, he still shows moments of hesitation, whereas Kate is always there to support and back him up.

“I think the couple coped admirably and very professionally during the event. Nothing seems to faze Kate and William now and they tend to take everything in their stride. They’ve found their feet in terms of their roles in the royal family.”

Prince William used to ‘mask’ his emotions but has gained more confidence thanks to Kate

Stanton also pointed out that Prince William has appeared to have gained more confidence over the years and the princess has “played a large part” in that.

“Gestures that we used to see Prince William undertake was a fake smile. As a human face, we only have seven universal laws of expression and emotion,” the expert explained. “You can be happy, you can be sad, you can be angry, you can be fearful, you can be surprised, you can show contempt, and you can show disgust. With Prince William, or with people generally, the most faked emotion is a smile because we smile not just when we’re genuinely happy but we also smile when we’re anxious [and] when we’re not feeling great — it becomes a mask. The way we denote a fake smile is by something called ‘crows feet’ at the side of the eyes. We used to see a lot of this with King Charles and also William.

“The reason I bring this up is because we tend not to see this a great deal now with William. He has developed a great deal of genuine confidence whether he’s attending a movie premiere or some other social occasion, he tends to carry his own confidence within him now. In terms of his development as a person, I think Kate has played a large part in his development.”

Stanton continued: “When they met the two of them were not that particularly confident people, however, they’ve both developed over the years. In respect to Kate, she has played a major part in his development as a person, as a future monarch, and certainly when it comes to his degree of confidence in the world.

“She too has developed greatly over the years, even more so than William. She started off quite introverted, not really wanting to get involved, and now she’s become a more and more integral part of the royal family — especially since their marriage … I definitely believe Kate’s development of confidence has also helped William to feel more at ease.”

