A summer event where you can always expect to see members of the royal family is Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) for instance is almost always spotted at the tennis tournament as she is a big fan of the sport and played it growing up.

The princess was seen at the 2023 tournament on Day 2 with the now-retired Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka. During Kate’s outing, it began to rain and a body language expert pointed out what the royal “wasn’t too proud” to do.

Expert says Kate was ‘happy to rough it’

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well and pointed out what Kate didn’t do after it started to rain during a match and what that says about her.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “At one point, Kate was pictured putting up an umbrella as it began to rain. She wasn’t too proud to move out of the rain and head towards a sheltered area. Kate was quite happy to rough it and muck in with the other guests. Again, this proves that she is keen to show herself as a regular person, despite her royal status. There is a complete humbleness and humility to Kate that we don’t often see in some members of the royal family.

“Overall, Kate appeared super confident as she attended Wimbledon. What you find with Kate is that she tends to enjoy putting people at ease. While she did display high levels of self-assurance, she also wanted to blend in with the regular tennis goers whilst showing genuine emotions of joy and happiness.”

Expert points out that the princess’s outfit choice was a step away from the usual

Stanton also noted that the princess’s outfit for the 2023 event was a bit different from what fans are used to seeing her wear over the years at Wimbledon.

According to Stanton, “Kate’s outfit was a slight change from her usual outfit choices. I think she’s paying some sort of homage to the fact she’s at Wimbledon, as she wore white and green. The pistachio jacket is a slight switch for her.

He continued: “We often see Kate in bolder colors when she wants to make a statement. However, it’s clear she wants to blend in with the crowd at the event, as she took on a more unstated look. Otherwise, she would have worn her usual colors of red or blue, which could have been too striking for the occasion.

“In terms of body language and facial gestures, Kate displayed genuine joy, which is apparent as her whole face is engaged. It’s fairly obvious when somebody is uncomfortable in a situation as their face isn’t engaged. In every shot I’ve seen of Kate, she appears to be lapping up the atmosphere and clearly loves being at Wimbledon.”

