Meghan Markle said that none of the royals showed her how to conduct herself during events. But an expert noticed that she did pick up one gesture from Kate.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, the pair spoke publicly about their relationships with other members of the royal family. While it was previously thought that the duchess got along well with the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), Meghan admitted that was not the case. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan referred to photos of her and the princess looking happy and smiling alongside each other and said: “It’s nothing like what it looks like.”

The former Suits star also claimed that no one took her under their wing or gave her pointers on how she should sit, stand, or carry herself at public events. However, according to a body language expert, there is one gesture that Meghan was advised about or adopted on her own from her sister-in-law.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey in 2018 | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan adopted a gesture that Kate uses shortly after wedding to Prince Harry

Judi James is a body language and behavior expert who has analyzed several of the duchess’s appearances over the years. She noticed that not long after joining the royal family, Meghan began to use the same gesture Kate is often seen doing at large-scale events.

James noted that she first spotted Meghan using the gesture during her first joint engagement with Prince Harry following their royal wedding.

The Sussexes attended King Charles’ 70th birthday party celebration in May 2018, just days after they tied the knot. The couple actually postponed their honeymoon to attend the Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace. For the occasion, Meghan wore a blush “Flavia” pencil dress featuring a tailored bodice and a silk-chiffon yoke and sleeves. She added a custom Philip Treacy hat, nude tights, and matching pumps.

Meghan Markle photographed at then-Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Garden Party | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Expert explains that the gesture the princess and duchess use is a ‘barrier’

James spoke to The Mirror about the gesture explaining that the women place their clutch bags in front of them as a “body barrier.”

The expert said: “There’s an air of grown-up elegance and glamour about Meghan’s Audrey Hepburn-chic outfit and although she’s teamed it with some perfectly poised and rather high-status body language as she walks with Harry … With her head shaded by her large, angled hat she holds Harry’s arm for balance as she descends the stairs in her heeled court shoes. The clutch bag was a favorite of Kate Middleton’s and like Kate, she carried it as a small body barrier just below her waist.”

James added that placing it there is also strategic because of one embarrassing question that always comes up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend then-Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Garden Party at Buckingham Palace | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

According to James, “That clutch bag positioning could be strategic. One annoying and embarrassing trait once you marry is that everyone starts asking when you’re going to have a baby and attention does start to focus on the tummy area.”

