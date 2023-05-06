‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2: Returning Cast and New Characters

Things are shaping up for Bosch: Legacy Season 2. The Amazon Freevee series – which the streamer has already renewed for season 3 – will return in the fall of 2023. The new episodes will pick up after season 1’s cliffhanger ending, which seemingly saw the screen cutter rapist abduct Maddie Bosch. The show’s three core cast members will be back, as well as a number of supporting characters from Bosch: Legacy Season 1 and Prime Video’s original Bosch series.

Titus Welliver and other ‘Bosch: Legacy’ cast members return for season 2

‘Bosch: Legacy’ | Courtesy of Amazon Freevee

It wouldn’t be a Bosch series without Titus Welliver as detective-turned-PI Harry Bosch. Welliver will be back for season 2, along with Mimi Rogers as his occasional ally, occasional nemesis Honey Chandler. Plus, Madison Lintz returns as Harry’s daughter Maddie, who is following in her dad’s footsteps as an LAPD officer.

The Bosch spinoff’s second season will also feature the return of several characters from the original series, including Jamie Hector as Harry’s former partner Detective Jerry Edgar. (Hector is also confirmed to star in his own J. Edgar-focused spinoff.) Also returning are Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Detective Joan Bennett, Scott Klace as Sergeant John Mankiewicz, Gregory Scott Cummins as Detective “Crate” Moore, and Troy Evans as Detective “Barrel” Johnson. All appeared in the first season of Bosch: Legacy.

Several more actors from the original Bosch will reprise their roles for Bosch: Legacy Season 2, including Jacqueline Pinol as Detective Julie Epinosa, Jacqueline Obradors as Christine Vega, DaJuan Johnson as Rondell Pierce, and David Marciano as Detective Brad Conniff.

In addition, a number of new characters introduced in Bosch: Legacy will be back for season 2. They include Stephen A. Change as Harry’s tech consultant Maurice “Mo” Bassi, Denise Sanchez as Maddie’s LAPD mentor Detective Reina Vasquez, and David Moses as Honey Chandler’s colleague Martin Rose.

Season 2 of the ‘Bosch’ spinoff adds several new cast members

David Denman | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

Harry wrapped things up with the Whitney Vance investigation in Bosch: Legacy Season 1. That means we can expect some fresh faces in season 2 as he takes on a new case.

Kurt Dockweiler is a building inspector who appeared briefly in Bosch: Legacy’s first season, when he was played by Will Chase. Several clues suggest Dockweiler might be the screen cutter rapist, and the character will be back for season 2. However, the role has been recast, with David Denman taking over from Chase.

Patrick Brennan has also joined the Bosch: Legacy cast as David Foster, as have Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson as Detective Kevin Long. Max Martini will play an LAPD vice cop named Don Ellis.

What is ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 about?

The next season of Bosch: Legacy will be based in part on Michael Connelly’s novel The Crossing. In that book, a defense attorney hires Harry to help find evidence that will prove his client’s innocence, even though DNA evidence points to his guilt. As Harry searches for the truth, his investigation leads him inside the heart of the Los Angeles Police Department – and makes him a target.

The new episodes will also pick up several threads from the show’s first season. Harry and Honey are hunting for the missing Maddie, whose career in law enforcement hangs in the balance following her kidnapping. Plus, the FBI is looking into the murder of Carl Rogers, which places both Harry and Honey under suspicion.

