Brad Pitt has come a long way over the course of his illustrious Hollywood career. While Pitt’s mid-West upbringing is no secret, fans might be surprised to know that Pitt didn’t originally move to California to act.

Pitt’s journey to fame and fortune began in a modest and deeply religious home in Springfield, Missouri. The area had a charming and scenic quality with its abundant hills and lakes, which Pitt likened to the stories of Mark Twain and Jesse James.

Like many children growing up in the 1960s, Pitt was captivated by the radiant screen in his living room. Before long, he found himself immersed in the expansive landscapes that characterized the popular Western films of that era.

When Pitt turned 22 in 1986, he received an invitation for one of his earliest interviews. The purpose of the chat was to discuss Pitt’s recent breakthrough in acting, which included minor television roles and a few commercial spots.

In speaking to the publication, Tiger Beat, Pitt opened up about his intentions to attend art school in California. Of course, in reality, Pitt was going to LA to try his hand at acting.

“I was in college—I was studying advertising and graphic design at the University of Missouri,” Pitt explained. “I told my parents I was going to California to go to art school. I didn’t tell them I wanted to act. I always wanted to give this a try on my own. When I got out here, I started to check things out, and I never made it to art school.”

The ‘Fight Club’ star struggled during his early days in Hollywood

Like many adventurous students in the 1980s, Pitt found himself broke and in search of a place to rest his head at night. Luckily, he had some connections to rely on.

After living in a friend’s place for a month, the young actor rented out an apartment with a group of guys. Although their living quarters were scant, Pitt thoroughly enjoyed his time at the bachelor’s pad.

“It was a blast. We had no furniture—we all slept on the floor in the front room. We had a TV, a toaster oven, and a stereo. What more does a guy need? We were all short on girlfriends and money!” he recalled.

In 1985, Pitt scored a minor role on the popular soap opera Another World. He then landed a small part in the show Dallas as well as an appearance on Growing Pains, which brought him to places around the country.

Building on his success, Pitt appeared in a commercial for Mountain Dew, followed by an ad for McDonald’s. Although it was still very early in his career, Pitt revealed that his parents couldn’t have been happier for him.

Brad Pitt reveals where he wanted to be 10 years into his Hollywood career at the tender age of 32

As Pitt’s conversation with Tiger Beat was coming to a close, the interviewer posed a question about his aspirations for the next decade. Pitt disclosed his desire to settle down with a loving wife and have children before reaching his thirties.

Furthermore, he expressed his dream of having a career similar to that of Kevin Costner. Ultimately, Pitt wanted to earn respect for his acting abilities and then utilize his success to establish his own production company.

“In ten years, I’ll be 32,” he calculated. “I hope I am married with some Brad Jrs. I would like to be in a position like Kevin Costner. He’s on top and respected as an actor,” Pitt shared.

A decade after the interview, Pitt had surpassed even his wildest dreams. By then, he had appeared in blockbuster movies such as Thelma & Louise, Interview with the Vampire, Legends of the Fall, and Se7en.

Pitt’s aspiration of running a production company came to fruition in 2001 when he co-founded Plan B Entertainment alongside Brad Grey, Kristin Hahn, and Jennifer Aniston.