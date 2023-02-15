Braunwyn Windham-Burke From ‘RHOC’ – ‘I’m the Luckiest Girl in the World’ Outside Vegas Wedding Chapel

Braunwyn Windham-Burke from The Real Housewives of Orange County seems to have married girlfriend Jennifer Spinner in Vegas. The RHOC alum posted a photo kissing Spinner outside of a Vegas wedding chapel and wrote, “Here’s to a lifetime of adventures.”

The couple exchanged promise rings on New Year’s Eve so they seemed to be headed down the aisle.

Did Braunwyn Windham-Burke from ‘RHOC’ and Jennifer Spinner get married?

Wearing bride and groom outfits, Windham-Burke and Spinner posed outside of a Vegas wedding chapel. “Crazy….in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed,” she captioned the Instagram image. “You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Here’s to a lifetime of adventures.” She added a few hashtags, including “vegas wedding.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner |Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Elysium Media

Spinner also posted the same photo of the couple. “At the height of Covid, in the midst of my lowest moment, I made a manifestation list of everything I wanted in my romantic life. (At the insistence of my ex-wife, so lesbian). I made the list thinking ‘ok, maybe if I’m really lucky, I find someone that meets 1/2 of these.’ Then I met B, my gorgeous, sweet, smart, hilarious.”

“If soulmates are a thing, she’s definitely mine. Thank you for the best 7 months and for making me into a Valentine’s Day believer,” she continued. “Here’s to making reckless and ‘cringe’ decisions together for the rest of our lives.”

Spinner added another photo from inside the casino standing alongside Windham-Burke. “Hit the jackpot with this one,” she wrote.

Braunwyn and Jennifer exchanged promise rings but had no immediate plans to get married

In January, Windham-Burke said while she and Spinner exchanged promise rings, they weren’t going to be married soon. She told People that she was still working through her divorce from Sean Burke, but marriage to Spinner was likely.

“We’re madly in love and I have no doubt that’s where we’ll end up one day,” she said. “But right now we’re just enjoying our time together and soaking up the love and the excitement of having found one another.”

“We did begin 2023 with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together,” Windham-Burke confirmed.

“We were in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve,” she added. “And at 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, ‘I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we’re headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'”

“It was just the two of us. It was really intimate and beautiful and special and just a really cute moment we shared together as a couple.”

The couple was in a serious car accident last month

In January, Windham-Burke and Spinner were in a serious car accident in Texas and Spinner sustained serious injuries. She had memory loss and she recovered with Windham-Burke and her family by her side.

“Our road trip did not end (pause?) the way we wanted or expected it to, but it sure did make me appreciate the love and care I’ve gotten from this crew for the past six months,” Spinner shared on Instagram. “I have a ways to go before I’m back to normal, but the kids have made sure that my nails are painted and appropriately glittered, I have enough candy and Snapple to last me a lifetime, and that I never have a moment where I’m not laughing or saying “I’m pretty sure your Mom will not approve of this”. @braunwynwindhamburke , thank you for being you and for bringing all of this love into my life.”