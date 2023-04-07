Season 4 of Jesse Armstrong’s highly regarded, hilariously foul-mouthed, almost Shakespearean saga, Succession, just premiered on HBO. Unfortunately for fans, the show’s new season is also its last.

Since its debut in 2018, the Mark Mylod-directed series has been a huge success with a massive fanbase. So it came as a shock when Succession’s creator Jesse Armstrong announced that the show would end in Season 4. In a recent interview, Brian Cox, who plays the lead role of Logan Roy in Succession, revealed why the show had to end.

What happens in ‘Succession’ Season 4?

Succession follows the life of Logan Roy, the patriarch of a powerful media empire, and his family. The story’s central conflict is Roy and his kids fighting over who will run the family business.

Succession Season 3 ended with a terrible betrayal. When Kendall, Roman, and Shiv learned that Matsson’s GoJo was about to buy Waystar, they banded together to eliminate Logan and derail the sale. Shiv then informed Tom about their plot, which ultimately ended in tragedy. As the three finally reached Logan’s war room, they discovered he had already outmaneuvered them. Shiv later saw Logan seemingly thank Tom for his help.

The new season picks up from where Season 3 left. Like previous seasons, it will also consist of 10 episodes and delve deeply into the intricate inner workings of Waystar Royco’s succession plan. From HBO‘s plot summary, we can tell that the sale of Waystar Royco will move closer, provoking division among the Roys.

Brian Cox reveals why ‘Succession’ had to end

Cox recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he discussed, among other things, the fourth season of Succession and his role as Logan Roy. During the conversation, he admitted that he already knew that Season 4 would be the last before the official announcement.

”I knew it was gonna be the last season. I mean, I kind of felt it in my bones. And I thought it was a good thing,” he said.

Cox also revealed why the show had to end, saying: ”He (Jesse Armstrong) won’t let something go past its sell-by date. He knows that television isn’t infinite; for him, it’s finite. And each season tops the last season. And there’s only so much that you can do in topping the seasons. So this season is the topper of all seasons.”

Cox’s performance in the show has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The actor portrays his character’s clever and devious personality with remarkable ease, setting the tone for the entire program.

Fan reaction to ‘Succession’ Season 4 has been quite positive

The first episode of Succession Season 4 aired on March 26, picking up months after the events of the Season 3 finale. In the episode, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy launch a competing bid to their father’s, and the Pierces eventually agree to sell PGM. After Tom’s betrayal in Season 3, Shiv tells him she wants a divorce, and they begin a trial separation.

The episode has received much positive feedback from viewers, especially for the scene between Shiv and Tom. One fan who really loved it wrote on Twitter: “This scene is pure art. Sarah Snook & Matthew Macfadyen’s performances are so beautifully devastating. I’ll never get this frame out of my head.”

Another fan of the show who enjoyed the episode tweeted: “What a great first episode of #Succession. Love the direction of the storyline already off the top. Writing remains insane in both the drama and comedy. Acting is top-notch. Cinematography amazing. Music elite. All-time show. So happy it’s back.”

From the look of things, fans are enjoying Succession Season 4. As the final season, we expect it to be a mind-blowing experience.