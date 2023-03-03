‘Bridgerton’: Are Corsets Banned From the Show?

Bridgerton corsets could be banned from the show, and the actors don’t seem sad about it. The series shows the marriage market during London’s Regency era. The characters were intricately costumed around their homes, and things were turned up a notch during balls and visits to the queen’s palace. Still, despite the beauty of the costuming, corsets have become a considerable nuisance.

Here’s why corsets are causing so many issues that whisper about banning them have grown.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netflix/ Liam Daniel

Do they wear corsets on ‘Bridgerton’?

Since Bridgerton is set in the 19th century and centers on the elite class living in London, corsets have been a significant component of the wardrobe, especially for the women characters on the show. Simone Ashley, who portrayed Kate Sharma in season 2, spoke up about how much the corsets were a nuisance to her and that she hated wearing them.

“Corsets push everything down to the bottom of your stomach. That means when you take them off, you’ve got a little bump. I hated wearing those corsets filming Bridgerton,” Ashley told The Sunday Times.

The corsets began to cause Ashley so much discomfort that she hurt herself. “I had a lot of pain with the corset,” she explained. “I think I tore my shoulder at one point! I realized when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is.”

Now, Bridgerton could be considering banning the garment.

‘Bridgerton’ could ban corsets

Bridgerton no longer makes its actors wear corsets as a part of their wardrobe. Season 3 of the series is being shot corset free. “Luckily, we’re allowed to wear bras now instead, and that has changed everything for me,” Ashely explained. “I can do a 12-hour day and feel comfortable.”

The Sun reports that Bridgerton producers have told the cast they no longer have to wear the constricting garment. “The corset is famously restrictive, and many actors have complained to wardrobe departments about damage, both short-term and long, being done after a long 12, 14 hour day wearing them on set.”

Because actors have reported everything from significant bruising to breathing problems, BBC and ITV are expected to follow Bridgerton’s lead in banning the garments.

‘Bridgerton’ costumes

It’s doubtful that anyone will miss corsets considering how detailed and intricate the costumes on Bridgerton are. For season 1 alone, the costuming department employed over 200 people, and over 7,000 costumes were made.

While things like the corsets are historically accurate, other things aren’t. “This show is sexy, fun, and far more accessible than your average restrained period drama,” costume designer Ellen Mirojnick explained to Vogue. “We paid a lot of attention to the scooped necklines and how they fit the bust… When you go into a close-up, there’s so much skin. It exudes beauty.”

With the feathers, jewels, silk, and everything in between, corsets seem like the last things for anyone to be concerned with.