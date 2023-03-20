‘Bridgerton’: Filming for Season 3 Is Finally Complete

Bridgerton fans have been eager to learn any more details or information about the upcoming season of the 19th-century set drama series. Now, it has been revealed that filming for season 3 has finally been completed in the U.K. For months, fans have seen the cast and crew members working tirelessly to bring the new season to life.

Here’s what the end of filming means for the series release date.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 cast

Nicola Coughlan will lead the Bridgerton cast for season 3 as Penelope Featherington, along with Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton. Their romance is chronicled in Quinn’s fourth novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. However, Netflix has switched things up slightly for the TV series.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline is reporting. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence to attract the perfect husband.”

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming is complete

After months of filming, some rewrites, and some reshoots, season 3 of Bridgerton has finally completed filming. A crew member shared a sign from the set to Twitter on March 12, congratulating the thanking the crew for their hard work and dedication.

However, fans shouldn’t expect a release date anytime soon. Though filming has come to an end, post-production typically takes some time. Moreover, because all 10 episodes of Bridgerton will be released in a batch, they all must be prepared and ready before the show premieres.

Typically it takes about six months for a Netflix show to reach the air after filming ends. However, it’s likely that Netflix will schedule Bridgerton Season 3 for a release date aroufnthe holiday season to match the release date of season 1. Thankfully, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is slated to debut on May 4 to hold fans over until then.

There is nothing like a new season that brings the chance to say what one has previously left unsaid. pic.twitter.com/pEAdyOK9cb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 19, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 axed storyline

Initially, fans were stunned when it was announced that Polin would be the subject of season 3. After all, their story doesn’t take place until Quinn’s fourth novel. This also meant that the TV series would skip over Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) story for now. However, there is a method to the creator and the producers’ madness.

“There are eight Bridgerton siblings, so there are eight books. We plan to follow each of their romantic stories,” Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we will be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

She explained that since fans already knew and connected with Colin and Penelope from Brigerton Season 1, a progression into their story felt more natural. This doesn’t mean that we won’t see Luke and Sophie’s Cinderella tale, it just might take a few more seasons.