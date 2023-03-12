‘Bridgerton’: Fans Believe Season 3 Will Open in 1815

Bridgerton is set in London’s Regency Era, where being in the elite class was the place to be, and much of the drama was about who was getting married to whom. Brigerton Season 3 is set to debut this year, and it will follow the friends-to-lovers romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Fans are also convinced the season will open in 1815.

Here’s what we know.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

‘Bridgerton’: Does Penelope end up with Colin?

Fans who have read Quinn’s novels know that that the romance between Colin and Penelope is chronicled in her fourth novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. The book is set several years into the future and follows Penelope, who has settled into her life as a spinster and has also lost quite a bit of weight.

Obviously, some of those are a bit troubling and lack body positivity, so the Shondaland and Bridgerton writers are going in a different direction when it comes to Polin.

Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline is reporting. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence to attract the perfect husband.”

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 should open in 1815

Instead of opening well into the future, Bridgerton Season 3 will likely open in 1815, 2 years after the events of season 1. Fans should recall that Daphne Bridgerton’s debut on the marriage market was in the summer of 1813. Now that she is determined to push past her long-held crush on Colin, Penelope is ready to find a husband.

However, amid her falling out with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and because she is not close with her sisters, Penelope is in for a very rocky start when she first sets foot on the marriage market.

While it may begin on shaky ground, Coughlan has promised that things won’t remain that way as the season presses forward. The actor explained to E! News that season 3 is “gonna be a lot different.” She went on to explain that Penelope “finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself.”

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3’s sex scenes could be intense

As eager as fans are about seeing Colin and Penelope finally come together, they are also eager to witness the super steamy sex scene that Bridgerton is known for. Book loyalists are eager to see a possible sultry carriage ride and mirror scene come to life.

Coughland and Newton hinted at the carriage ride from Quinn’s novel in the Bridgerton Season 3 announcement. In the book, Colin discovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, and they have a hot and heavy moment in the back of a carriage that immediately ends with a proposal.

The mirror scene is something that is only hinted at in the books. In the novel, Colin tells Penelope he wants to have sex with her in front of a mirror so that she can see how beautiful she looks. Though Quinn doesn’t right about that scene in detail, Couglan has suggested it might come to fruition on screen.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor was asked to share something about the upcoming season and she said, “mirror.”