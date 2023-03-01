‘Bridgerton’: Will Fans Get to See a Real Proposal in Colin and Penelope’s Romance?

Fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix. The beloved TV series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books of the same name. Set in the 19th century Regency era in London, the series centers on the romances of the Bridgerton siblings.

Season 3 will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and fans are desperate to see a romantic proposal finally.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin’s love story

Though the TV series is skipping over the events in Quinn’s third novel and moving right into book four, there is still a ton of anticipation around Colin and Penelope’s love story.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence to attract the perfect husband.”

Since Penelope and Colin won’t even be on speaking terms when the season premieres, fans are thrilled to watch this slow-burn romance between the two.

There is nothing like a new season that brings the chance to say what one has previously left unsaid. pic.twitter.com/pEAdyOK9cb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 19, 2022

Colin and Penelope might get a real proposal

Fans are also eager about the possible proposal between Colin and Penelope. In the first season of Bridgerton, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) were forced to marry because they had been caught kissing in public. Therefore, Simon had no time to propose correctly.

In the second season, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) first proposed to Kate’s (Simone Ashley) sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who accepted his proposal only to be jilted at the alter. Later he proposed to Kate after they spent a hot and heavy night together. However, she didn’t accept because she felt he was doing so out of obligation.

Though both couples eventually had a happily ever after, fans are desperate for an honest and loving proposal between Colin and Penelope.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is almost done filming

With the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on May 4, fans must wait a tad longer to see Polin’s love story come to life.

Thankfully, filming for the third season is slated to wrap in the coming weeks. “It’s been one of the best experiences of my life. I’m really sad thinking of it being over but also happy I can finally sleep,” Coughlan told the Evening Standard via Express U.K.

Filming has gone on a tad longer than expected amid some rewrites required to make this season more joyful. An insider told Daily Mail,