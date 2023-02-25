‘Bridgerton’: Season 3 Is Almost Done Filming

Fans have been desperate for Bridgerton Season 3 to air on Netflix. The acclaimed TV series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books of the same name. The show is set in the 19th century Regency era in London and centers on the romances of the Bridgerton siblings.

Fans are eager for Bridgerton Season 3, and thankfully filming is almost complete.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Who will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 be about?

Though Quinn’s third novel, An Offer From A Gentleman, follows the romance between Sophie Beckett and Benedict Bridgerton, Bridgerton Season 3 will pull from her fourth novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

The upcoming season will center on Penelope and Colin as their strained friendship morphs into something more.

“Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” an official description reads via Twitter. “But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is almost done with filming

After whispers of a delay, fans are thrilled to learn that the third season of Bridgerton is nearly done filming. “It’s been one of the best experiences of my life. I’m really sad thinking of it being over but also happy I can finally sleep,” Coughlan told the Evening Standard via Express U.K.

As recently as last week, extras were seen in London waiting outside a wedding chapel. Daily Mail is reporting a slight delay with filing amid some scene rewrites. A source explained,

Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it. We have been told that it needs the fun back, so there are changes, which of course, means delays. One thing is for sure, though, the production team wants to get it right for Bridgerton fans, so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past.

The new season will likely air around the holidays in 2023. Until then, fans can enjoy the limited series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will drop on May 4.

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, perhaps your eyes are giving away what your lips are too scared to say. pic.twitter.com/u6CXIbQ0AV — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 8, 2022

Actors in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

In addition to some familiar faces that Bridgerton fans have grown to adore in the past two seasons of the series, some new actors will also be joining the cast. Coughlan spilled the beans on the latest men joining the ton to E! News. “I’ve heard there’s a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it,” she shared. “Into London society.”

E! News reports that Daniel Francis, Sam Philips, and James Phoo have joined the cast as eligible bachelors on the marriage market. Because Colin is aiding Penelope in finding a husband, it seems likely that one of these men is a major contender for her heart.

Moreover, amid her falling out with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Pen may be confiding in a new friend. Hannah New will join the cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. Deadline is reporting that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

It seems that Penelope could learn a lot about confidence from Lady Tilley.