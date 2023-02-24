‘Bridgerton’: There May Not Be a Time-Jump in Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 is coming to Netflix sometime this year. Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books of the same name, fans have been in a frenzy since the series first debuted. Season 3 will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Bridgerton Season 3 might differ significantly from the book, and there may not even be a time jump.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’| Liam Daniel/Netflix

When will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 come out?

There has been no set release date just yet for season 3. The season is currently still in production amid some script rewrites. “Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it. We have been told that it needs the fun back, so there are changes, which of course, means delays,” Daily Mail reports.

With filming still underway and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story set for release on May 4, Bridgerton Season 3 will likely debut during the holiday season of 2023.

There might not be a significant time jump in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

In Quinn’s novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, a ton of time passes before Colin, and Penelope get together. She is a spinster who lives and thrives outside of the social pressures of society and is confident in her business. However, from the official season 3 description, it doesn’t appear that much time has passed in the series world.

The show will pick up after several months, not years, with Colin returning home from a summer of traveling. “Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Without a time jump, the season should focus on both Penelope and Colin’s character development and see how the demise of Eloise and Penelope’s friendship affects both women.

Much like the flowers come winter, friendship too may wilt, but all it takes is the change of seasons to have them bloom once more. pic.twitter.com/14PPT6yjPN — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 24, 2022

In ‘Bridgerton’ Penelope and Eloise’s friendship could be fractured forever.

Since Penelope wrote horrible things about Eloise and the whole Bridgerton family to hide her Lady Whistledown identity, it seems unlikely that the women will make up anytime soon. This rings especially true since only a summer has passed between the seasons and not several years.

Moreover, Penelope may make a new friend who could help ease the void her broken friendship with Eloise created. Black Sails alum Hannah New has been cast in season 3 as Lady Tilley Arnold. Deadline reports that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

Since Penelope will be looking to become more confident, Lady Tilley might be the perfect new companion for her.