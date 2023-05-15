‘Bringing Up Bates’ Followers Accuse Erin Paine of Stealing Her Siblings’ Thunder

When a family has 19 children, there is bound to be overlap when announcing big news. Bringing Up Bates fans, however, have noticed that one member of the supersized family appears to go out of their way to announce big news around the time their siblings are reaching major milestones. Bringing Up Bates followers think Erin Paine actively tried to steal her siblings’ thunder before, and they think she’s done it again.

The Bates family | Christopher Martin/UP TV via Getty Images

Erin Paine announces her sixth pregnancy ahead of Lawson and Tiffany Bates’ upcoming announcement

Erin Paine and her husband, Chad Paine, are expecting their sixth child. The couple broke the news on Instagram and in a YouTube video on Saturday, May 14. The information, while happy, has some followers giving Erin the side-eye.

Erin announced her pregnancy just one day after Lawson Bates teased a big announcement of his own on Instagram. While Lawson and his wife, Tiffany Bates’ big news has yet to officially break, family followers suspect the couple was planning to announce their first pregnancy this weekend. Lawson and Tiffany married in California one year ago.

Followers are pretty certain that Erin stole Lawson and Tiffany’s thunder. It’s possible that Erin Paine is just trying to stay relevant following the cancelation of Bringing Up Bates, but there seems to be more toit than that. It’s not the first time she’s done it, either.

Erin Paine has tried to overshadow her siblings before

Regardless of what Lawson Bates’ big news is, family followers agree that Erin Paine did overshadow him with her pregnancy announcement. A one-off event probably wouldn’t bother followers, but this isn’t a one-time deal. It isn’t the first time Erin has dropped a bombshell during one of her siblings’ special moments.

During Carlin and Evan Stewart’s wedding, Erin announced her fourth pregnancy during her speech to the couple. Erin also posted photos of herself with Tori Smith’s first child on the day Tori and her husband, Bobby Smith, announced the child’s arrival. A seemingly relentless desire for the spotlight makes Erin act out of turn, argue Reddit users.

The Duggar family is guilty of doing the same

While Erin Paine appears to step on her siblings’ toes more than other members of her social circle, the Bates aren’t the only ones who appear to be in stiff competition for attention. Duggar family followers have noted that Joseph Duggar stole the spotlight from his younger sister once, too.

When Joseph Duggar met his eventual bride, Kendra Caldwell, his younger sister, Joy-Anna Forsyth, was getting ready to walk down the aisle with Austin Forsyth. Joseph used Joy-Anna’s wedding to propose to Kendra. According to People, Joseph had Joy-Anna’s blessing to pop the question. However, family followers still found the decision in poor taste. After all, the Duggar kids have so few individual moments thanks to their upbringing. It feels especially harsh to interlope on them.