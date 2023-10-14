While research on the potential benefits of adults drinking breast milk is limited, Brody Jenner can attest that one benefit is that it's "delicious."

Did you have milk in your coffee this morning? Perhaps it was whole milk, skim milk, soy milk, or almond milk? But in Brody Jenner‘s case, it’s breast milk. And apparently, one taste convinced him it’s the best milk.

Here’s more on when the reality TV star first tried his fiancée’s breast milk and how that experience has him declaring it’s “freaking delicious.”

Who is Brody Jenner’s fiancée?

Jenner, who was previously in a relationship with The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carter, met Tiarah “Tia” Blanco when they both happened to be vacationing in Hawaii.

Blanco was born on May 5, 1997 in Puerto Rico. She is a professional surfer and like Jenner has appeared on reality TV as she was featured on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.

Blanco and Jenner began dating in 2022 and shared some happy news to kick off 2023.

On Jan. 1, Jenner announced that they were expecting their first child writing on Instagram: “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year … Our little angel is on their way. Happy New Year!”

They got engaged in June and their daughter, Honey Raye, arrived on July 29.

Jenner says coffee with Blanco’s breast milk is ‘delicious’

In a video posted to YouTube on Oct. 3, Jenner documented his experience using Blanco’s breast milk after he realized they ran out of almond milk.

“Alright, so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk,” The Hills alum explained.

“But I did find one thing,” he continued as he held up a bag labeled “breast milk. I hear its very nutritious. I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do.”

Jenner went back into the bedroom and as his fiancée was waking up asked “Do you mind if we use the breastmilk that I put in the fridge last night?”

Blanco backed the idea, so Jenner added a little to their coffee and returned to the room for them to try it. They were both seemed pleasantly surprised.

“It’s freaking delicious,” Jenner exclaimed after taking a sip.

Blanco agreed adding: “It just tastes like coffee.”