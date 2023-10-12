The final is right around the corner in 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2. Here's who heads home before it all goes down, according to spoilers.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 draws closer to the finale, and fans are eager to know who makes it to T.J. Lavin’s final and who chokes before they can compete for the big prize money. Last week, a Survivor alumni was sent home. Is another Survivor alum in trouble in week 10, episode 13? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers regarding who heads home next.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 10, episode 13.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 spoilers: Who goes home next in week 10, episode 13?

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers are in for week 10, episode 13. The next eliminated contestant is reportedly Survivor alum Cassidy Clark. Chanelle Howell, a fellow Survivor player, takes Cassidy out of the competition.

Cassidy did well for herself as a rookie this season. She competed in three eliminations before episode 13 and sent Michele Fitzgerald, Alyssa Snider, and Alyssa Lopez home. Unfortunately, while she’s close to the finale, she can’t quite make the cut, as Chanelle digs deep and accomplishes the win.

A sneak peek for episode 13 shows Chanelle reflecting on her Survivor gameplay. Chanelle competed in Survivor Season 42 and was eliminated in the middle of the game. She hoped to make it further than she did, and she wasn’t happy with her placement. Heading into The Challenge: USA, she knew she had something to prove to herself, her family, and the rest of the house.

The clip posted to Reddit shows Chanelle helping Cory Wharton with his hair and talking to him about why she wants to win the game. “Definitely my family, no. 1,” she tells him. “I want to be able to take care of my family. You know, when I did Survivor, I lost bad. I was middle of the game. And I just lost a lot of my confidence.”

Chanelle then speaks to the camera about experiencing imposter syndrome following her Survivor stint. “I wasn’t a star in Survivor,” she continued. “I was kind of mid, you know, the girlies on Reddit might’ve called me a flop.”

During Cory and Chanelle’s conversation, he reminds her that little kids who look like them will be watching the show and seeing them as role models, and that’s just as important as winning.

A sneak peek for the episode shows ‘Big Brother’ star Josh Martinez getting personal

Josh Martinez in ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

According to The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers, Josh Martinez is the next eliminated player after Cassidy Clark. Josh has competed on multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge in the past, but he’s never won the game. If a double elimination happens in week 13, he heads home before the final. A sneak peek of the episode shows him speaking about how he wants to use the money from a win to support his family.

“I owe everything to Tori, Bananas, Fessy, and Cory,” Josh tells the cameras. “They’ve helped me to get this far in the game. Winning this game has become such a personal goal and a dream of mine. I am a first generation, and my parents haven’t stopped working since the day, I think, they had me. I think my drive and my focus just comes from wanting to give them their dream life. And I haven’t had the opportunity, financially, to do that.”

Unfortunately, spoilers indicate that Faysal Shafaat is the one to eliminate Josh. The clip shows Josh and Faysal bonding. “Josh and I have a real relationship on the outside,” Faysal says. “I’m proud of him. This is the best he’s ever looked.”

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

