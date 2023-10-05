At least one more competitor heads home in 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 during week 9, episode 12. Here's who runs out of luck.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 continues to show Chris Underwood dominating the competition. After episode 11, we wonder if any other men in the game will want to go head-to-head against him in an elimination. So, who heads home next? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers for week 9, episode 12.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 9.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in week 9?

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers are in, and fans of Survivor favorite Michele Fitzgerald will see her get eliminated this week. Unfortunately, while Michele made it decently far in the game, she reportedly goes head-to-head with fellow Survivor alumni Cassidy Clark. Cassidy sends Michele home.

Cassidy has surprised us this season. While she entered The Challenge as a rookie, she continues proving she’s a force in eliminations. Before defeating Michele, she won two other eliminations. As for Michele, she won the season’s first elimination, but it hasn’t been enough to convince us that she’s an ultra-strong female competitor in the game. We expect she’ll return, though — especially now that she’s made friends and enemies in the house.

Cassidy’s luck reportedly runs out if a second elimination happens this week. Spoilers note Chanelle Howell — yet another Survivor star — takes out Cassidy next.

A sneak peek for episode 12 shows Michele Fitzgerald caught in a lie

Michele Fitzgerald during a challenge in ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

Michele Fitzgerald had a plan to vote for Tori Deal in week 8. Unfortunately for her, she didn’t follow through — and The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers note she pays the price in week 9.

A sneak peek of the episode posted to Reddit shows Michele speaking to Desi Williams and Chanelle Howell about week 8’s vote. Desi and Chanelle made it clear that they don’t trust Michele.

“Michele reveals that she actually did not follow the plan and didn’t vote for Tori because she’s trying to somehow advance herself in this game,” Desi tells the camera. “Now, I’m no longer a trustworthy ally of Tori’s. Whatever relationship we had, I’ve sort of ruined. And now I’ve crossed one of the most influential women left in this game.”

“Michele has been playing both sides — Survivor and the vets,” Chanelle adds. “Michele has no backbone in this game, and I want nothing more than for Michele to get all of the karma that’s coming her way.”

Chanelle’s right — karma is coming for Michele. While she benefited from the protection of her alliances thus far, it’s all coming to a head in episode 12. That said, Michele’s slightly messy gameplay has been a fun ride for fans, as many of the other competitors continue to play it cool as they ride the wave to the finale. Without Michele in the house, there may be far less drama. But there’s always the reunion to look forward to.

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.