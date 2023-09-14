'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 star Sebastian Noel commented on his showmance with Tori Deal. Here's what he said.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 features a showmance between Tori Deal and Sebastian Noel. Sebastian is a rookie competitor, and his budding relationship with Tori could certainly help him navigate the game. As for Tori, she’s no rookie to the game or to showmances. While speaking to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Sebastian revealed what he thinks is so “hot” about Tori.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 competitor Sebastian Noel explains Tori Deal’s ‘hot’ appeal

The Challenge: USA Season 2 features Sebastian Noel and Tori Deal forming a relationship. The lovebirds didn’t know each other before the season, but they’ve found a deep connection. Sebastian spoke to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast about why he finds Tori “hot.”

“We had a very hot cast. Everyone was cool, everyone was hot, everyone was sexy,” Sebastian started. “We all vibed.”

“I see Johnny’s f***ing arms, I’m like, man, this guy’s f***ing hot,” Sebastian continued. “This season’s gonna be fire. Then, I did see a girl who’s f***ing bada** and hot and happened to be Tori, who is definitely hot.”

When Johnny asked Sebastian why he found Tori hot, he commented on her looks and personality. “Everything you want in a woman, Tori has,” Sebastian concluded. “She’s got it going on.”

“If I didn’t look at her like my little sister who I’m disgusted by, I’d agree,” Josh Martinez added.

Sebastian Noel and Tori Deal get even closer in ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Week 6

Tori Deal from ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 | John Lamparski/WireImage

A sneak peek at The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 6 episode shows Sebastian Noel and Tori Deal cuddling and holding hands.

A clip posted to Reddit shows Tori telling Sebastian that she “really, really” likes him and where they’re headed. “I feel like I came in here with literally no expectations of meeting you,” she added. “I know where it’s at with us, and it’s all great, and I love it.”

“Sebastian and I are definitely getting closer and closer,” Tori tells production. “Of course, as a Challenge champ, I wanted to come in and prove myself I could do it again. But, winning $250,000 would be amazing.”

The clip shows Faysal Shafaat commenting on Tori’s past. “Tori has been down that road before, and it hasn’t ended well for her,” he told production, referencing Tori’s failed engagement to Jordan Wiseley. Faysal and Tori also had a fling. In more recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, she had a showmance with Emanuel Neagu.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio’ said Tori Deal ‘loves herself some company’

Tori Deal will certainly catch some flack for her relationship with Sebastian Noel in The Challenge: USA Season 2. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio told Us Weekly that Sebastian’s relationship served as a “great play.”

“Tori loves herself some company on The Challenge and I think it was a great play for Sebastian,” Johnny said. “This guy’s coming in as a rookie, what better way to kind of like [to] find protection and kind of also get a great storyline right outta the gate than falling into a showmance with pretty much the female face of The Challenge at this point.”

“Well played, Seabass,” the veteran teased further.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

