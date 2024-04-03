After years in the spotlight, Brooke Shields has learned to be her authentic self even when faced with paparazzi.

Brooke Shields once appeared on the cover of Vogue. Now, she’s the cover star for AARP‘s April/May 2024 issue. The retired model has several other irons in the fire at 58 years old. Recently, on her way to tape a TV show, Shields was spotted on a rainy NYC street doing the most relatable thing.

Brooke Shields arriving at ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on April 02, 2024 | MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shields has appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen several times. Her most recent appearance was yesterday, April 2. Before filming the live show, The Blue Lagoon star exited her vehicle at the offices of Embassy Row in NYC, where WWHL films. Shields laughed as she walked across the sidewalk carrying her heels in her left hand and an umbrella in the right.

Brooke Shields at Bravo studios in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Brooke Shields was not quite ready to put on her silver Topshop heels as she flashed a smile at the paparazzi. She donned a sparkly silver midi dress under her thick puffer coat. The On Your Own author’s most relatable accessory was the bubblegum pink ballet flats she wore on her feet.

Brooke Shields’ pink ballet flats | Gotham/GC Images

With a touch of royal blue on the shoes’ interiors, it was easy to identify Shields‘ flats of choice as Rothy’s The Point II flats. The slip-on knit shoes have sculpted outsoles and pointed toes for a distinctly ballet-core look. Women everywhere can relate to the need for comfortable shoes. Why risk beautiful heels on a slippery sidewalk when you can hustle into the studio sans blisters? Shields wore her brunette locks in loose waves. She accessorized with her signature retro aviators, hoop earrings, and natural makeup.

Brooke Shields outside Bravo studios on April 02, 2024 in New York City | Raymond Hall/GC Images

In addition to appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Now What? podcast host has been busy with media and nonprofit events. Recently, AARP featured Shields on the cover of their April/May issue. The longtime actor appeared at SXSW as a keynote speaker for the “women in media” talk. She’ll star in Mother of the Bride, a rom-com premiering on Netflix on May 9. Most recently, Shields attended the 2024 Tribeca Ball with her youngest daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy, on April 1.

Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy at the 2024 TriBeCa Ball | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A longtime board member of the New York Academy Of Art, Shields lent her support at the ball as she socialized with her daughter and a crowd that included model Helena Christensen and artist Neil Jenney. By the end of the evening, the event raised $570,000 for the New York Academy Of Art, according to Vogue.