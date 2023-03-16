Bryton James Met His First Wife When He Was 17 Years Old

Bryton James is best known for his role in The Young and the Restless. The actor plays Devon Hamilton, and fans quickly became enamored by him. He has even won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance in the soap opera.

During his time on the show, James got married and went through a divorce. He had known his ex-wife for a while and met her as a teenager. Since the breakup, he has officially dated a couple more people.

Bryton James was with Ashley Leisinger for seven years

According to Soaps, James moved out of his parent’s home and found his own place while in his 20s. Ashley Leisinger moved into his new residence about four months later, and the pair resumed their relationship. After dating for a few years, the two were ready to tie the knot.

James and Leisinger married in 2011, and The Young and the Restless co-star Christian LeBlanc officiated the wedding. However, the location of the ceremony and other details are unknown. The two stars found happiness, but their relationship would not last long.

After about three years of marriage, James and Leisinger decided to separate. The pair finalized their divorce in May 2014 and did not have any kids together.

The marriage might have been short, but the relationship between James and Leisinger lasted for roughly seven years. They had known each other since they were young. While they were childhood friends, it is unknown if the two have remained on good terms.

James met his ex-wife when he was 17

James met his first wife when he was young, and he spoke about it on State of Mind. He explained that he began having long-term girlfriends as young as 14. Then, he met Leisinger during his final teenage years.

“I met my ex-wife when I was, actually, the year I got on Young and the Restless. I was 17,” James told the host. “We dated for half a year. We were forced to split up because I was still living with my parents.”

Bryton James | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

James mentions how his parents were the strict type and had plenty of rules for him to follow. Of course, he and Leisinger would not stay apart forever. The two would get back together and eventually tie the knot.

Since they married young, James feels he did not have the same experience as other young adults. He did not get to be his own person while not having anyone attached to him. Since the divorce, he has dated other people.

Pop the champagne and find out why #YR's Bryton James thinks he and Brytni Sarpy are heading for a wedding! #Elevonhttps://t.co/txm9Al4kL1 pic.twitter.com/ozULI2nIXF — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapsdotcom) August 8, 2020

Related Naya Rivera Had the Sweetest Crush on Bryton James When They Were Kids

James’ divorce from Leisinger was “rough in the moment,” but the marriage was not a terrible experience overall. The actor knows and accepts why the relationship came to an end.

James said marriage primarily ended from and not knowing himself. He did not elaborate further about why they separated. Some time afterward, James began dating Sterling Victorian.

A fellow co-star introduced the two, and the pair dated for about four years before breaking up. In 2019, Brytni Sarpy joined the cast of The Young and the Restless. Her character becomes James’ character’s love interest. Sparks flew between the actors themselves as well.

James and Sarpy confirmed their relationship soon after they started dating. Rumors have spread that the two have broken up recently. However, neither of the stars mentioned anything about separating.