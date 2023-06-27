As Caitriona Balfe prepares to shoot the final season of ‘Outlander’ she is opening up about saying goodbye to the character that made her a star.

Caitriona Balfe is not looking forward to saying goodbye to Outlander. After being on the popular drama for over a decade, Balfe admitted that she’ll feel a profound sense of loss when it’s all over.

Outlander, adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s novels, will draw to a close sometime next year. While fans brace themselves for the coming conclusion, here’s a look at everything Balfe has said about the series finale.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

Caitriona Balfe says the end of ‘Outlander’ will be ‘bittersweet’

Balfe has portrayed Claire Fraser on Outlander for a little over a decade. With the cast and crew gearing up for the show’s final outing, the actor had some sad words to share about the coming end.

In an interview with RTE Entertainment, Balfe confessed that filming the final season of Outlander is going to be “very bittersweet.” After playing Claire for so long, she admitted that saying goodbye isn’t going to be easy.

“It’s going to be very sad, very bittersweet. It’s had an amazing run, and it will be more than a decade by the time it’s finished, which is an incredible length of time to spend as a character on a show, and I will be bereft of spending that time with Claire,” Balfe shared.

Balfe went on to say that she will miss the support she receives from her Outlander colleagues. Although she expects to experience a blend of emotions in the coming year, she is eager for whatever new challenges await her.

Outlander is currently in its seventh season, based on Gabaldon’s book, An Echo in The Bone. Starz has yet to reveal when the show’s final season will premiere.

The ‘Outlander’ star opens up about saying goodbye to Claire Fraser

Apart from saying goodbye to Outlander on a professional level, Balfe also shared her thoughts on parting ways with her character, Claire.

According to Digital Spy, Balfe disclosed that walking away from Claire will be a challenging task. Not only will she miss playing Claire, but she will also miss interacting with her fellow co-stars on a regular basis.

“Sam [Heughan] and I were doing a video for this season, and I started to get emotional already. It’s going to be so weird,” Balfe stated. “But at the same time, it’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to these characters. It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to each other and not have that kind of constant contact.”

Balfe further mentioned that opting for one final complete season of Outlander instead of a shorter one was a wise decision. She believes that all the characters needed more than just a few episodes to conclude their stories.

Additionally, she feels that the fans deserve a fitting end to the series, especially considering the popularity of the show.

Unfortunately, Balfe hasn’t read the final script yet, so she isn’t quite sure where Claire’s story will end.

Caitriona Balfe reflects on her experiences on the historical drama

Throughout the years, Balfe has had a remarkable opportunity to develop her character across a sweeping narrative timeline. When it comes to her involvement in Outlander, Balfe shared her adoration for the intricacies of Claire’s story.

“I’ve taken this character from her early twenties to her sixties, and it’s such a huge privilege to live with a character for that long, to be able to do it over ten years and to have that time and what she’s experienced to build those memories and in my own self as well,” Balfe explained.

The Outlander star acknowledged that Claire’s journey has pushed her acting abilities to new heights. She also expressed her delight in witnessing Claire’s maturation throughout the years, gaining wisdom with each passing season.

Regarding advice for her younger self, Balfe admitted that she wouldn’t change much about her journey if she could go back in time. Apart from the wise investment of purchasing an apartment in Glasgow early on, Balfe is content with how things have unfolded.

Filming for the final season of Outlander is expected to get underway in the coming months. A premiere date is not set in stone, though the series is expected to return sometime in 2024.