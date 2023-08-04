Though Camilla Parker Bowles is royalty, she still has to eat like the rest of us. And it turns out she eats a pretty common food "most days" that you probably have in your house.

Royals need to eat, too. And while we might assume that any meal they sit down for is some sort of stately, elegant soiree, the reality is that they eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a pretty normal capacity just like us.

Camilla Parker Bowles, who became Queen Camilla upon her coronation alongside her husband, King Charles, back in May 2023, regularly needs to fuel herself up for the day in order to take on all of those royal engagements that come with working for the Firm — and she does so with one particular food, which happens to be one she “hated” when she first tried it.

Camilla Parker Bowles’ 73rd birthday portrait | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles eats an avocado almost every day

Camilla revealed in a 2022 essay written alongside her food-editor son that she actually eats avocado almost every day. In the essay, which was penned for YOU Magazine, Camilla revealed that these days, she’s very into avocados — but it wasn’t always that way. “I’d eaten avocados at home and hated them at first,” she said about the fruit growing up. “But I now eat them most days.”

Camilla revealed that the first time she truly started enjoying avocado was back when she tried a specific dish at a London restaurant. “I remember how excited I was when I first ate prawn and avocado, at Alexander’s in Chelsea,” she said. The dish evidently changed avocados for her as they’ve become a regular part of her diet. Of course, the family does have a royal chef to prepare every meal, so it wouldn’t surprise us if Camilla has had the Clarence House chef re-create the same dish that made her fall in love with avocado in the first place.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royals have to follow specific etiquette rules when eating meals

Commoners can simply open their pantry and make a meal out of chips or shredded cheese, but royals always have to follow certain etiquette rules when sitting down for a family dinner. Most importantly, the king is the center of attention. When he is done eating, everyone is done eating. Back when Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, the meal wouldn’t start until she was ready, and it would end when she was ready.

For most special dinners, the monarch approves of every meal before it’s added to the menu. Napkins should always be folded in half and mouths wiped with the napkin’s inside so as to keep the piece of cloth looking clean. While eating, utensils should never squeak on the plate, and the fork should always remain in the left hand. Oh, and when entering a room for dinner, the royals enter in order of importance, meaning Charles and Camilla come first, then Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Of course, it’s hard to say if Camilla follows all of these rules while she eats her avocado; she might simply sit in privacy with a cup of tea and chow down. Regardless, her love for something as popular as the avocado only humanizes her a bit and brings her to a level that most non-royals can relate to.